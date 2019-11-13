Tusk says Britain will become a ‘second-rate player’ after Brexit

Bruges — Britain will lose influence in international affairs and become a "second-rate player" after it leaves the European Union, European Council president Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Backers of Britain's 2016 vote to exit the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, say that the country — the world's fifth-largest economy — will achieve a new global status unshackled from EU rules and closer to the US.

Tusk said only a united Europe could confront an assertive China and play an effective global role.

"I have heard repeatedly from Brexiteers that they wanted to leave the European Union to make the UK global again, believing that only alone, it can truly be great," Tusk said in a speech at the College of Europe in the Belgian city of Bruges.

"But the reality is exactly the opposite. Only as part of a united Europe can the UK play a global role, only together can we confront, without any complexes, the greatest powers of this world. And the world knows it," said Tusk, who has chaired EU summits for the past five years and been an influential voice in European politics.