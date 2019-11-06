IMF cuts eurozone growth forecasts as Germany slows and Italy stalls

Brussels — Eurozone economic growth is set to slow more than expected as the bloc’s manufacturing crisis could spill over to the larger services sector under protracted global trade tensions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

The IMF said the 19-country eurozone would grow by 1.2% in 2019, revising down its earlier estimates from April of 1.3% growth for the bloc. That is a significant slowdown compared with 2018’s 1.9% expansion.

The bloc’s economy would grow by 1.4% in 2020 and 2021, the IMF said, cutting its previous estimate of 1.5% growth in both years.

The slowdown is mostly due to anaemic growth in Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, and stagnation in Italy, the third-biggest, the fund said, revising down its earlier forecasts for both countries.

Germany is now expected to grow by only 0.5% in 2019, slower than the 0.8% the IMF had predicted in April. That would be one-third of 2018 growth.