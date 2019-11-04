World / Europe

Cabin crew union calls for two-day strike at Lufthansa

Union UFO is citing an ongoing labour dispute with Germany's largest airline

04 November 2019 - 16:10 AGency Staff
Passengers wait behind a barrier at the counter of German carrier Lufthansa at Tegel Airport in Berlin: File photo: EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN
Frankfurt — Flights attendants' union UFO on Monday called for a two-day strike at Lufthansa's German operations later this week, citing an ongoing labour dispute with Germany's largest airline.

UFO said a 48-hours strike would be held from Wednesday at 11pm GMT until Friday 11pm GMT, adding that all Lufthansa flights starting in Germany during that time would be affected.

"Just as with the last warning strikes the whole company will be affected by this new dispute. We are pointing out to our colleagues and customers that further announcements are possible at any time," UFO deputy chief Daniel Flohr said.

Lufthansa, on Twitter, said it strongly condemned the move and would examine legal steps against it, adding that the group was working on a special flight plan to minimise the impact on its schedule.

Shares in the company were up 0.9% at 1.25pm GMT.

In addition to a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has also fought with the airline in court for months over the union's legal status. Lufthansa says the union's new leadership team that took office earlier in 2019 was not elected in a way that met legal requirements. 

Reuters

