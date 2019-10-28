World / Europe

EU agrees to delay Brexit, again

EU chair Donald Tusk said the bloc has agreed to UK’s request for a ‘flextension’ until January 1 2020, but it comes with conditions

28 October 2019 - 13:24 Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street, London, the UK, on October 23 2019. Picture: AFP/TOLGA AKMEN
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street, London, the UK, on October 23 2019. Picture: AFP/TOLGA AKMEN

Brussels — The EU agreed on Monday to delay Brexit until January 31, said the bloc’s chair, Donald Tusk.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a Brexit flextension until January 31 2020,” Tusk said of the idea of a “flexible extension”, which means Britain could go earlier if its fractious parliament ratifies the divorce bill.

The bloc now awaits an approval from London. Once that is in, a 24-hour countdown will start when member states can still object or else the decision will have been taken.

“This will allow for the decision to be formally adopted tomorrow,” an EU diplomat said.

An EU official warned, however, it might take as long as Wednesday, just a day before Britain would otherwise be due to leave the bloc on its current October 31 deadline.

The decision came after a 30-minute meeting of the 27 EU ambassadors in Brussels after France dropped its objections that blocked the decision last week. Any delay to Brexit can only be granted unanimously by the 27 EU countries staying on together.

“The prospect of elections has strengthened significantly over the weekend,” a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Monday.

The third postponement of Brexit would come with conditions. They include a refusal to renegotiate their divorce agreement and giving a green light to the 27 capitals to meet without Britain to discuss the bloc’s future.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Sunday stepped up pressure on UK MPs to back an early election to break the impasse on Brexit three years after Britons voted to leave the EU.

A Downing Street source said the government would consider options including those proposed by opposition parties, after the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats (LD) said they wanted a new poll on December 9.

The delay envisages that Britain could also be out on December 1 or January 1, should parliament ratify the withdrawal agreement in November or December, respectively.

The bloc might ask London to name a candidate for the EU’s new executive European Commission, which is comprised of one representative from every member state and currently due to take over on December 1.

More than three years after Britain voted to quit the EU, the country and its parliament remain divided over how, when and even whether to leave.

The matter has triggered a spiralling political crisis in the country where Johnson is now sparring with the House of Commons over calling an early election.

For the EU, the unprecedented loss of a member is a historic setback. But the 27 are also fed up with the intractable divorce, which is sapping time, energy and political capital that should be spent on jump-starting their economies and tackling security and other challenges. 

Reuters

Jeremy Corbyn may yet have the last say on Brexit

Britain may be closer to a general election, or more gridlock, writes Therese Raphael, only time and the Labour party will tell
Opinion
3 days ago

Brexit extension ‘looks good’ — but then EU wants a UK candidate

If Britain is still a member of the EU on November 1, the EU Commission expects it to submit a commission candidate
World
4 days ago

Boris Johnson calls for UK general election on December 12

The motion will be put to the UK parliament on Monday October 28 — and will need Labour party support to be approved
World
3 days ago

