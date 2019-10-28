World / Europe

British parliament defeats Boris Johnson’s latest election bid

Only 299 MPs vote in favour — short of the 424 that would have secured the required two-thirds majority to hold an election on December 12

28 October 2019 - 21:34 William James and Kylie MacLellan
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 28 2019. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV/REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 28 2019. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV/REUTERS

 London — The British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to end the political paralysis with a December 12 election. Earlier he had accepted the European Union’s (EU’s) offer of a flexible Brexit delay to January 31.

Days before the UK was formally due to leave the EU on October 31, Brexit hangs in the balance, with British politicians still arguing over how, when or even if the divorce should take place at all.

Johnson, who vowed to deliver Brexit “do or die” on October 31, has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he casts as the nightmare of a deadlocked political system that is sapping trust in democracy by preventing the UK's exit from the EU.

But just hours after the 27 countries that will remain in the EU agreed to his reluctant request for a delay, Johnson’s attempt to force a December 12 election secured only 299 votes in favour — short of the 424 that would have secured the required two-thirds majority. It was the third time he had failed to call an election.

Johnson’s defeat means he is now likely to seek a different route to an election — by passing a law with a simple majority that bypasses the 2011 Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.

To do so, he would need the support of opposition parties such as the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Liberal Democrats, which have been pushing for a December 9 election, along with a guarantee that Johnson will not resume debate on the divorce deal he has agreed with Brussels.

After almost four years of tortuous discussion about Brexit, the UK remains divided over a divorce that removes what was once considered to be one of the West’s most stable democracies from the European project.

Reuters

