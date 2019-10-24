Mario Draghi leaves ECB still backing his monetary policy legacy

Frankfurt — European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi defended his monetary policy stance on Thursday as his eight-year tenure at the bank closes in exactly the same place he started: trying to prop up a perpetually ailing currency bloc.

With growth barely holding in positive territory and the outlook darkening, it was hardly the grand finale hoped for by Draghi, whose 2012 promise to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro — code for rescuing heavily indebted countries — is credited with saving the shared currency from collapse.

With inflation languishing at less than half the ECB's target and little hope for a speedy rebound, Draghi even kept the door open to more stimulus, days before he hands the reins to new ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

Despite weak growth across the eurozone, Draghi insisted the benefits of loose money policy far outweighed the risks and rejected the suggestion that a public split with policy hawks in the bank had tainted his legacy.

“I feel like someone who tried to comply with the mandate in the best possible way,” Draghi, whose term passed without a single interest-rate hike, told a news conference.

“These disagreements are often made public and often they are not, so ... I have taken this as part and parcel of the ongoing debate and discussions.”

While acknowledging that the bank was keeping a close watch for any unintended consequences of ultra-low and negative interest rates, he added that they had clearly stimulated the economy through higher lending and helped boost employment.

“For us it has been a very positive experience,” he said.

Asked what advice he had for former International Monetary Fund chief Lagarde, who attended but did not participate in Thursday's meeting, he replied: “No advice needed”.