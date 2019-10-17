The EU has weathered many crises since 1957

Paris — Since its birth in 1957, the EU has weathered many crises and Britain’s decision to leave is among the most severe.

With a draft Brexit deal reached on Thursday, but which still requiring British parliamentary and full EU approval, here is a recap of other testing times in the history of the union.

De Gaulle vetoes Britain

In 1963 France’s president Charles de Gaulle vetoes Britain’s entry into the European Economic Community, the precursor to the EU. It was set up in 1957 by six countries —Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. He does so again in 1967 but Britain finally joins in 1973.

‘Empty Chair’

In 1965, in what is known as the “Empty Chair” crisis, a stalemate that arises from a dispute over budget funding sees De Gaulle withdraw French representatives from community activities for seven months.

Thatcher fights for rebate

In 1979 British prime minister Margaret Thatcher demands a rebate for her country's contribution to the European budget, reportedly declaring: “I want my money back.” After five years of fierce negotiations, London secures its annual rebate at a 1984 summit.

Danes reject treaty

In 1992 Denmark shocks Europe when they turn down the Maastricht Treaty, which established the EU and laid the groundwork for European monetary union. It barely approves an amended version in 1993 after Denmark is granted greater autonomy in defence, currency, citizenship matters and judicial co-operation.

European Commission resigns

In 1999 the European Commission led by Luxembourg’s Jacques Santer resigns en masse after a report denouncing its responsibility for fraud.

Austria sanctioned

In 2000 Austria’s conservative People’s Party picks the far-right Freedom Party as its junior coalition partner, shocking Europe and leading to EU sanctions on the country for several months. The Freedom Party again enters government in 2017, this time without angering Brussels.

Constitution shot down

In 2005 French voters reject a draft European constitution proposed by the Treaty of Lisbon, followed three days later by Dutch voters. Shocked European leaders manage to get a treaty ratified in late 2009, with provisions designed to improve the functioning of the enlarged EU institutions.

Greek debt

In 2009 Athens reveals a sharp rise in its public deficit, unleashing a financial crisis across the eurozone. First Greece, then Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus seek aid from the EU and the IMF, which demand strict fiscal discipline in return. Several heads of government fall as austerity measures provoke a popular backlash.

Migration crisis

In 2015 Europe is hit by its most serious migration crisis since the end of World War 2. EU leaders struggle to work out a joint action plan, with several EU members refusing to take a share of refugees. In September 2015 Germany, which until then had been welcoming refugees, restores border controls, a move quickly followed by other countries.

Brexit

In June 2016 Britons vote 52% to 48% in favour of quitting the EU, putting Britain on course to become the first country to quit the bloc.

London and Brussels engage in tough divorce negotiations —Britain’s prime minister Theresa May resigning along the way —and the deadline is pushed back twice to October 31. On October 17 London and Brussels announce a draft Brexit deal, which will need to be approved by the British parliament and EU leaders.

AFP