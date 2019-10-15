US slaps sanctions on Turkey over Syria

Washington — The Trump administration called for “an immediate ceasefire” in Syria on Monday as it announced sanctions in response to the military offensive launched by Turkey last week.

US vice-president Mike Pence said he would lead a delegation to Turkey at President Donald Trump’s request in an effort to stop the advance. Pence said the US wanted the two sides to negotiate a long-term peace, but he did not call for Turkey to pull out of Syria.

Pressure intensified on Turkey with an announcement by Volkswagen on Tuesday that it would delay a decision on giving the go-ahead for a €1.3bn car plant, which the German carmaker linked to the political upheaval wrought by developments in Syria.

“President Trump made it clear that the US is going to continue to take actions against Turkey’s economy until they bring the violence to an end,” Pence said. “We want an immediate ceasefire and we want to begin negotiations between Turkey and Syrian defence forces.”

The penalties imposed by the administration late Monday fell short of what was demanded by US legislators of both parties, highlighting the restraint the president has shown to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The lira added 0.8% against the dollar to 5.8854 as of 9.36am in Istanbul on relief that sanctions were less onerous than many investors had feared. The currency has weakened about 4% in October amid speculation Washington would announce penalties that could hit Turkey’s financial system.

Trump’s order to sanction three members of Turkey’s cabinet and raise tariffs on steel imports from the country — already at a 19-year low — make for a milder punishment than expected. The administration’s language on how best to cease hostilities with Kurdish forces also offers Erdogan a way out without withdrawing his troops from northeast Syria.

Damage Control

The two leaders spoke before Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions on Monday, Pence said.

The announcement is an effort to contain the damage from Trump’s decision to stand aside if Turkey entered northern Syria, which essentially gave Erdogan a green light to carry out the operation. Erdogan says the offensive is necessary to push back Kurdish militants and resettle refugees, but the rapid advance into Syria has drawn international condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

The penalties would raise steel tariffs on Turkey to 50%, the level they were at before a reduction in May, Trump said. The US would halt negotiations over a pact aimed at raising bilateral trade to an annual $100bn. The administration sanctioned the Turkish ministers of defence, energy and the interior, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Experts on sanctions say the administration could have imposed restrictions last week if it had wanted to, and that Trump’s talk of future sanctions is more messaging to satisfy frustrated legislators who may have a vetoproof majority to pass legislation and force the president’s hand.

Kaylin Minton, a spokesperson for representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican and ranking member of the house foreign affairs committee, said: “We appreciate the administration’s planned sanctions, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offences in Syria.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working with senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, to pass legislation that would put harsh restrictions on the country.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump saidt.

“If they knew what they wanted to do, they would have done it already,” said Brian O’Toole, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously worked in the treasury department’s sanctions unit. He called Trump’s announcement “weak” and expects Congress to pass tougher legislation.

Steel tariffs

In 2018, Trump increased steel tariffs on Turkish imports and then cut them in May to 25%. Despite that reduction, imports from Turkey to the US have not recovered. US imports of Turkish steel touched 12,749 tons in August, down 88% from the same month a year ago, according to Census Bureau data. Turkey accounted for 1.1% of all US steel imports so far in 2019.

Turkish data show exports of steel and related products to the US stood at just over $120m during the first eight months of 2019, the lowest level since 2000.

Volkswagen’s decision, however, may deal a severe blow. The world’s biggest carmaker had established a Turkish unit in the western city of Manisa early in October, paving the way to start making cars in Turkey.

“The decision on building a new plant was postponed by the board of management,” VW said on Tuesday. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and are concerned about the current developments.”

Trump said he would halt trade negotiations with Turkey, which commerce secretary Wilbur Ross announced in a speech in Ankara in September. The deal was to include the furniture, marble, autos and civil aviation industries.

Penalties

Trump’s decision on troop withdrawal exposed US-allied Kurdish militias to attack, risking a resurgence of Islamic State and a slaughter of the Kurds. Kurdish forces that previously fought alongside the US have warned they may no longer be able to secure camps and prisons holding Islamic State jihadists, including Europeans whose home countries do not want them back.

Before the Trump administration’s announcement, Graham sought help from Pelosi to impose sanctions on Turkey. The pair were concerned Trump would not impose strong enough penalties.

“As we find ourselves in a situation where the president gave a green light to the Turks to bomb and effectively unleashed Islamic State, we must have a stronger sanctions package than what the White House is suggesting,” Pelosi tweeted Monday.

Trump said the US will not tolerate the “indiscriminate targeting of civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and targeting of ethnic or religious minorities”.

The president said “a small footprint” of US forces will remain at Al-Tanf Garrison in southern Syria to fight Islamic State.

Bloomberg