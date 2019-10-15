London Uber driver convicted of sexual assault

London — A London Uber driver has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger in 2018.

Temur Shah picked up a woman in “an extremely vulnerable condition” in London’s West End in the early hours of January 15, 2018. He then stopped during the journey and sexually assaulted her before dropping her at home.

Shah has been released on bail and is awaiting sentencing.

The news comes as Uber reaches a critical juncture for licensing in London. The company was granted a two-month licence in September and will have to apply for a new one in November.

Transport for London, the city’s transport regulator, had given it a temporary operating licence because of safety concerns.

Bloomberg