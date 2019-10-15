World / Europe

London Uber driver convicted of sexual assault

Temur Shah picked up a woman in ‘an extremely vulnerable condition’ in the West End and sexually assaulted her before dropping her at home

15 October 2019 - 15:06 Eddie Spence
A model holds up a phone showing the Uber app. Picture: REUTERS
London — A London Uber driver has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger in 2018.

Temur Shah picked up a woman in “an extremely vulnerable condition” in London’s West End in the early hours of January 15, 2018. He then stopped during the journey and sexually assaulted her before dropping her at home.

Shah has been released on bail and is awaiting sentencing.

The news comes as Uber reaches a critical juncture for licensing in London. The company was granted a two-month licence in September and will have to apply for a new one in November.

Transport for London, the city’s transport regulator, had given it a temporary operating licence because of safety concerns.

Bloomberg

UberBOAT pilots boat service in congested mega-city Lagos

Uber, with private and public partners in Nigeria, are looking at boat-hailing to help the city’s millions of commuters
Companies
4 days ago

Bubble trouble spots to watch

These six markets could cause chaos in the global economy
Business
2 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Domino’s still brings home the bacon

Despite the rise of on-demand delivery services, the pizza company’s tech-savvy ways are paying off
Opinion
6 days ago

