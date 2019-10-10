World / Europe

Economist Adam Smith no longer worth £20 —UK artist Turner now 2x a tenner

The BoE chose JMW Turner from a shortlist of Charlie Chaplin, Barbara Hepworth, William Hogarth and Josiah Wedgwood to be the new face of the £20 note

10 October 2019 - 12:06 Andy Bruce
The Bank of England. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Bank of England. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — The Bank of England launched a new £20 banknote on Thursday featuring British painter JMW Turner.

Famed for his depictions of coastal landscapes, Turner replaces 18th Century economist Adam Smith as the current face of the £20 note.

“Our banknotes celebrate the UK's heritage, salute its culture, and testify to the achievements of its most notable individuals,” BoE Governor Mark Carney said at the launch of the banknote at the Turner Contemporary art gallery in Margate, southeast England.

“The new £20 note celebrates Turner, his art and his legacy in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory.”

The BoE chose Turner, who died in 1851, from a shortlist of visual artists which included filmmaker Charlie Chaplin, sculptor Barbara Hepworth, painter William Hogarth and designer Josiah Wedgwood.

Turner joins Winston Churchill and Jane Austen as the subjects of Bank of England notes. A new £50 note with 20th Century computer scientist Alan Turing will be launched in 2021.

Reuters

Renminbi and yen chip away at dollar dominance

Central banks are slowly stepping away from the use of the US currency
World
20 hours ago

Will post-Brexit UK have to depend on the kindness of strangers to save it?

Some money managers are starting to worry about Brittain’s heavy reliance on foreign investment to finance its large current-account deficit
World
3 days ago

Banksy pokes fun at British bourgeois life with new store

A crib with security cameras to 'prepare your baby for a life of constant scrutiny'
Business
4 days ago

Most read

1.
California load-shedding
World / Americas
2.
Economist Adam Smith no longer worth £20 —UK ...
World / Europe
3.
Turkish forces push deeper into territory held by ...
World / Europe
4.
Private bank finds that getting off its high ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Who, what and why: a guide to the fintech revolution

Business

Recession fears stalk the globe

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.