Will post-Brexit UK have to depend on the kindness of strangers to save it?

London/Brussels — For post-Brexit Britain the kindness of strangers and their money will be more vital than before.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has amped up his rhetoric that the UK will leave the EU at the end of the month — even if there is no basis for a future relationship. In the worst-case scenario, a chaotic exit followed by ratings downgrades, a plunge in the pound, a government boosting spending and a central bank struggling to support markets could cause capital to flee from the country’s bonds.

It’s far from the consensus call — gilts have up to now acted as a haven from Brexit risk. But some money managers are starting to worry about the UK’s heavy reliance on foreign investment to finance its large current-account deficit — or in Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s words the “kindness of strangers”.

“If we have a no-deal Brexit then these strangers are going to get worried,” said Mike Riddell, a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, which has reduced its UK debt holdings in recent weeks on the risk of a post-Brexit recession and rate hike.

“In that environment are gilts going to be a safe haven? Absolutely not — they are going to be the opposite of safe havens,” Riddell said.

A bond market crash would drive up the government’s borrowing costs, making it more painful for any post-Brexit administration to spend its way out of trouble. With the initial economic disruption, that would risk snowballing into a deeper recession.

While the pound has slumped 18% since the June 2016 Brexit referendum, gilts have returned investors nearly 20%. They have surged this year on global trade tensions and gloominess over the world economy, offering similar returns to US Treasuries and more than Germany, according to Bloomberg Barclays Indexes. And unlike German bonds, they still offer positive yields.

Overseas buyers have snapped up gilts in the past year at the fastest pace since 2016, increasing their holdings since the Brexit referendum by about £100bn ($123bn), according to data from the BOE. That compares to more than $7bn of foreign investor net outflows from UK equities this year.