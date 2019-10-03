EU not taken in by the UK’s latest Brexit plan

The EU is also worried about the lack of a parliamentary majority for any Brexit accord after a divorce deal it had struck with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times in the House of Commons. The European parliament, which must sign off on any final Brexit deal, has a group of law makers dealing with Brexit known as the Brexit steering group (BSG) who met with the bloc’s negotiator Michel Barnier late on Wednesday.

“The BSG did not find that these last minute proposals, in their current form, represent a basis for an agreement to which the European parliament could give consent,” said the latest draft of the law makers’ statement, seen by Reuters ahead of release. “The BSG has grave concerns about the UK proposal, as tabled, both in terms of its content and timing.”

In Dublin, Irish junior finance minister Patrick O’Donovan said Johnson’s offer was the basis for discussions but not of an agreement.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission — the EU’s executive negotiating Brexit for the other 27 member states — was due to talk to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later on Thursday.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) Luis de Guindos said separately that markets may not be fully pricing in the negative effect of any disorderly Brexit.

Ball in whose court?

The cool reception from Brussels to Johnson’s proposals indicates just how far apart the two sides are on the first departure of a sovereign state from the EU, which was forged from Europe’s ruins after Second World War.

“There are problematic points in the UK’s proposal and further work is needed. This work is for the UK to do, not the other way around,” commission spokesperson Natasha Bertaud said.

Britain, however, stressed it was the EU’s turn to move. “It is now for the EU to respond and also show they can be creative and flexible. This sets out the broad landing zone,” Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay said. When asked if there was enough time to deliver a Brexit deal, he said his government did not want an extension and he believed there was enough time. “These are serious proposals and clearly we need to have a negotiation with the EU on taking them forward.”

The EU has several issues with the British plan, which London wants to replace the contentious Irish “backstop” provision that has proven the biggest obstacle to a deal. It is a fallback mechanism to maintain the Irish border open after Brexit, when border checks with EU would be needed.

It would achieve both of the seemingly contradictory goals by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s orbit after Brexit, meaning some controls would take place between the province and the mainland UK. It has been flatly rejected by the British parliament as tearing the UK apart. Johnson’s latest plans seeks to alter the backstop, including by allowing for a single regulatory zone for animal, food and manufactured goods on the island of Ireland.

However, it would also give Northern Irish authorities the right to decide every four years after Brexit about whether they would continue aligning themselves with EU rules on goods. The EU worries this would give the regional executive an effective veto on the bloc’s own affairs.

It was unclear what would happen if the currently suspended Northern Irish executive was not in place, or refused to agree.

Secondly, the EU said the proposed customs arrangements were wobbly and it was taken aback by London’s suggestion that it would need to change its own customs rules to accommodate the plan.

Thirdly, the EU said the plan would actually re-erect border controls on the island of Ireland — not for regulatory matters but for customs — undermining the 1998 Irish peace accord that ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Other EU concerns relate to proposed VAT arrangements and fair-competition clauses, which it says are insufficient to protect its single market from future competition from Britain.

The EU said some of the plan was not fleshed out in enough legal detail and that London was proposing to settle them only after Brexit, which it rejects as unacceptable.

Reuters