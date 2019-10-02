World / Europe

Boris Johnson warns EU that UK is ready to walk with no deal

The UK prime minister says if officials in Brussels do not back down Britain will break away without an agreement

02 October 2019 - 14:33 Tim Ross
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Manchester — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his plan for a new Brexit agreement and warned the EU to compromise or watch the UK walk away from talks and leave the bloc without a deal.

The UK prime minister declared that Britain is “ready” to break away from the EU without an agreement in four weeks’ time, if officials in Brussels do not back down.

In his first keynote speech as prime minister at his Conservative Party’s conference, Johnson said his team is putting forward details of his “constructive and reasonable” blueprint in Brussels on Wednesday.

“I hope very much that our friends understand that and compromise in their turn,” Johnson told his audience in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. “Because if we fail to get an agreement because of what is essentially a technical discussion of the exact nature of future customs checks, when that technology is improving the whole time, then let us be in no doubt that the alternative is no deal.

“That is not an outcome we want. It is not an outcome we seek at all. But let me tell you this conference: it is an outcome for which we are ready.”

The UK is due to exit the EU on October 31 and Johnson says he will never agree to delaying Brexit beyond that date, even if it means leaving without an agreement, risking disruption at ports, to business supply chains, and to the security of food, fuel and water supplies.

In a Sun newspaper interview, Johnson set the bloc’s negotiators an October 11 deadline for agreeing a headline deal with Britain.

In his speech, Johnson gave few details of his blueprint for resolving the toxic question of how to avoid the need for checkpoints to inspect goods crossing the Irish border, which has held up progress in the negotiations for the past year.

He said his plan is a “compromise”. It involves a common set of rules for agriculture across the island of Ireland, no customs checks on goods crossing the Irish border “at or near” that frontier, and a “renewable” process in which the Northern Ireland elected assembly gives its consent to the system in operation.

There are few signs that European leaders are willing to accept Johnson’s proposals. Ireland, a key voice on the EU side, has already rejected elements of the plan.

Earlier on Wednesday, before the prime minister’s speech, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the proposals did not appear encouraging. “Essentially, if he’s proposing customs checks on the island of Ireland then I don’t think that’s going to be the basis of an agreement,” he told Sky News.

Bloomberg 

Boris Johnson’s adviser considers Brexit chaos ‘a walk in the park’

Dominic Cummings says the fevered atmosphere can only be addressed by parliament delivering on the 2016 vote
World
5 days ago

Boris Johnson goads opponents to call election as Brexit chaos deepens

With parliament unable to agree on Brexit, it remains unclear when, if or on what terms Britain will leave the bloc it joined in 1973
World
6 days ago

EU expects another delay in its drawn-out uncoupling from UK

Britain’s departure date has already been postponed twice from the original March deadline
World
6 days ago

What next for Brexit?

The spanners in the works British prime minister faces as he battles to bring his country’s long and arduous walk to freedom from the EU to a ...
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Shooting of teenager could boost Hong Kong ...
World / Asia
2.
Activists attend memorial of Jamal Khashoggi ...
World
3.
Johnson talks of ‘compromise’ Brexit plans, but ...
World / Europe
4.
Ocean cleanup ship harvests its first haul of ...
World

Related Articles

As Tory convention begins, Boris Johnson faces claim of groping

World / Europe

Mario Draghi declares victory over the euro

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.