As Tory convention begins, Boris Johnson faces claim of groping

Manchester — Boris Johnson hoped to use his Conservative Party’s annual convention to launch his campaign to win the next British general election. Instead, he is fighting for his credibility as prime minister as he faces allegations of sexual impropriety and plots to oust him.

After two months in charge of the UK government, Johnson was forced to deny he groped a journalist at a lunch about 20 years ago, and batted away allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a businesswoman and authorised taxpayer-funded sponsorship for her company during his time as London mayor.

The furor overshadowed his first appearance as prime minister at his ruling Conservative party’s annual conference in Manchester, England. The grassroots members propelled him to power in July after he promised to complete the UK’s divorce from the EU — whatever the cost — by the deadline of October 31.

Johnson sought to double down on his Brexit pledge, making the theme of the party convention: “Get Brexit Done.”

The UK was due to leave the EU on March 29 but the failure of previous prime minister Theresa May to win backing for the divorce deal she negotiated forced her to seek to delay the country’s departure twice, before eventually she gave up and resigned.

When Johnson replaced her, he made it a key promise to deliver Brexit by October 31, and has said he will do so without a deal — if necessary. MPs in London have moved to stop him carrying out this threat and are also denying him the election he says is the only way to break the deadlock.

The opposition want the risk of an economically damaging no-deal Brexit to be removed before they agree to dissolve Parliament for an election.