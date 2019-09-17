Trade wars and Brexit a ‘profit warning’, Dutch king says in budget speech

Amsterdam – The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander said on Tuesday that US trade wars and the threat of Brexit were acting as a "profit warning" for the economy and the government intended to increase investments to protect its future.

He addressed parliament as Prime Minister Mark Rutte's frugal government was set to release details of how it would loosen the purse strings in its 2020 budget. Plans include a national investment fund to take advantage of its ability to borrow at negative rates.

"The approaching Brexit casts its shadow forward," the monarch said in his annual speech written by Rutte's government.

"It's a profit warning for the short term and the long term, that forces us to consider how the Netherlands will earn money in the future and remain a country with good social services."

The decision to relax fiscal discipline – flagged in interviews with media outlets and other announcements – comes just a week after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi urged Germany and the Netherlands to spend more to avoid a downturn in the eurozone.

The Dutch government estimates it will lose 1.2% of trade by 2030 if Britain, a key trading partner, leaves the European Union.

Dutch gross domestic product growth is forecast to slow to 1.8% in 2019 and 1.4% in 2020, according to August forecasts by the economic policy office CPB.