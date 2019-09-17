World / Europe

Russia says no threat of contamination after blast at smallpox lab

Moscow has reassured the structure of the building remained intact after an explosion and fire at a Soviet-era biological weapons facility

Moscow — Russia has said there is no threat of contamination after an explosion and fire at a Soviet-era biological weapons facility in Siberia that stocked samples of the Ebola and smallpox viruses.

The blast happened on Monday at “Vector”, a state-run virus and biotechnology research centre that is one of only two locations in the world to hold the smallpox virus.

The Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said a fire broke out when a gas cylinder exploded, injuring one worker at the facility.

Glass was broken but the structure of the building remained intact and there were no biohazardous materials in the room where the explosion happened, the watchdog said.

The fire was extinguished on Monday, authorities told news agencies.

The blast near Novosibirsk, the country’s third most populous city, is the latest to hit Russian state facilities in 2019.

In August, one person died and thousands had to be evacuated because of a fire at a Siberian ammunition depot that set off a series of dramatic explosions.

Later the same month, an explosion at a missile testing site in the far north killed five nuclear agency staff and caused a spike in radiation.

Russian authorities have refused to release details of the blast and President Vladimir Putin said there was “no threat” from radiation following the test.

Ebola now in militia-controlled part of DRC

Walikale is controlled almost entirely by a Mai Mai ethnic militia, surrounded by forest and difficult to access because of poor roads
4 weeks ago

Ebola trial drugs found to increase survival rates

Latest trials show promise that mortality rates can be dramatically diminished
1 month ago

If India can eradicate polio, Afghanistan can too, Bill Gates says

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the last remaining countries where the disease is endemic
5 months ago

Chernobyl horror has nuclear lessons for SA

Lies, cynical manipulation and whitewashes mean the scale of the horrific damage can only be guessed at, writes Kate Brown
3 months ago

DRC’s Ebola death toll now at more than 2,000

Ebola trial drugs found to increase survival rates

