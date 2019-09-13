World / Europe

German’s Bundesbank slams ECB for huge stimulus package

Jens Weidmann accuses the European Central Bank of ‘overshooting the mark’ with its expansionary move to prop up the eurozone

13 September 2019 - 17:37 agency staff
Berlin — On Friday, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank hit out at European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi for “overshooting the mark” with his huge stimulus package aimed at propping up the flagging eurozone economy.

“Such a far-reaching package was not necessary,” Jens Weidmann told Bild daily, a day after ECB governors pushed the deposit interest rate further into negative territory and relaunched net purchases of government and corporate debt.

The discontent over Draghi’s highly expansionary move burst into the open after Thursday’s monetary policy meeting, which left eurozone central bankers deeply divided, sources told AFP.

Ahead of the monetary decision meeting, several eurozone central bankers, including Weidmann, had warned against unleashing a new round of stimulus so swiftly.

“This decision to buy more public debt will make it harder for the ECB to exit from this policy. The longer [such policies] last, the more the side-effects and financial stability risks of the very expansive monetary policy will grow,” warned the German central banker.

He also noted that at the losing end of the expansionary policy are millions of savers, who will see the value of their holdings dwindle in banks.

Draghi had pointed to three reasons for the ECB’s heavy hand in September: data and surveys showing the eurozone economy already slowing; looming threats, such as protectionism and Brexit; and downward revisions to the bank’s economic forecasts

But the ECB’s “big bang” blast of measures has touched a nerve, particularly in Europe’s biggest economy — a nation of savers and a fast-ageing society where the government’s mantra has been to keep its budget balanced in preparation for rising pension outlays in the coming decades.

Publishing a doctored photo of Draghi with sharp teeth, Bild daily headlined their story: “That’s how Count Draghila is sucking our accounts dry.”

The outrage also cut across to centre-left media, with the Tagesspiegel broadsheet slamming Draghi’s latest salvo as “horror policy”, warning that it served neither savers and pension funds nor life insurers. Rather, it warned that the cheap money was keeping afloat “zombie firms” that should have gone bust under normal circumstances.

Likewise, Süddeutsche daily said that while Draghi had in his eight years in office saved the eurozone with his bold action, “Thursday’s decisions show that he has now lost his way”.

AFP

QE is one way the ECB plans to lift the eurozone economy

These are the monetary policy tools the ECB will deploy in the coming months to battle widespread uncertainty weighing on the economic outlook
World
1 day ago

Why the ECB is ready to open its war chest again

ECB chief Mario Draghi says uncertainties are harming economic sentiment, particularly in Europe's manufacturing sector
World
1 month ago

MARTIN WOLF: Jens Weidmann the riskiest candidate to lead ECB

The next president of the ECB might determine whether there is a eurozone, perhaps an EU, at the end of the term in 2027
Opinion
3 months ago

