Angela Merkel to help German carmakers with price on carbon dioxide

Frankfurt/Berlin — Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to help offset the higher costs of cleaner vehicles by putting a price on carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, potentially offering a lift to Germany’s vital automotive industry as it grapples with the high-risk transition away from the combustion engine.

Germany and its car makers are facing a “Herculean task”, Merkel said on Thursday at a ceremony opening the Frankfurt car show to the public. While short on specifics, the German leader backed efforts to encourage consumers to buy more environmentally friendly products such as battery-powered cars fueled by renewable power.

“We want to direct the behaviour of people in a certain direction,” she said. “The pricing of CO 2 is the right way to make clear that all innovations should follow the goal of emitting less CO 2 . If we do this in a long-term and accountable way, there will be the incentives to move innovation in the right direction.”

Tough times

Volkswagen (VW), Daimler and BMW are facing tough times. Pollution concerns — intensified by VW’s 2015 diesel cheating scandal — have tarnished the industry’s image and triggered massive investment in electric vehicles. Those costs had already started squeezing earnings when almost a decade of uninterrupted industry growth led by China came to a halt. The consequence is Germany’s car production slumping to the lowest level since at least 2010.

The looming end of the combustion-engine era and the dramatically increasing importance of digital technologies in cars, pose an unprecedented threat to the industry’s traditional business model. A slew of profit warnings from manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler to parts makers such as Continental provided fresh evidence that times have become rough.

Merkel spoke after John Krafcik, the CEO of Waymo. The Alphabet unit is widely regarded as the global leader in self-driving technology and represents a risk to the country’s car brands, which are largely focused on motoring thrills. Krafcik offered a co-operative tone, even though German manufacturers are wary of allowing the Google parent access to sensitive customer data.

“It’s not about competing with car companies. It’s to enable, not disrupt companies in the automotive space,” said Krafcik. “Developing self-driving technology takes a lot of time. There are no shortcuts. We can’t do this on our own.”

Germany is teetering on the brink of recession, and the automotive industry is pivotal to the economy’s health. Car makers such as VW, Daimler and BMW, as well as parts suppliers such as Robert Bosch and Continental employ about 830,000 people in the country and support everything from machine makers to advertising agencies and cleaning services.