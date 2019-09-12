ECB’s Draghi launches new stimulus after unprecedented revolt

“You remember me saying that all instruments were on the table, ready to be used. Well, today we did it,” Draghi told a news conference.

Yet there were doubts, even within the ECB itself, as to whether the latest measures would be enough to stoke a eurozone recovery in the face of a US-China trade war and possible disruption from Brexit.

Draghi faced pushback from the representatives of Germany and France as well as at least one of his own board members when he pushed for resuming the ECB’s bond-buying programme, three sources said.

The heads of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, and the Banque de France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, as well ECB board member Benoit Coeure, once seen as a key Draghi ally all disapproved of the decision, the sources, who asked not to be named, said.

But they were eventually outnumbered and the issue was not put to the vote. The ECB, the Bundesbank and the Banque de France all declined to comment.

Thursday’s moves also infuriated Trump, who just this week called on the US Fed to adopt a negative-rate policy.

“They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting US exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!” Trump tweeted.