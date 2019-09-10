News Leader
WATCH: What the Brexit delay bill means
Abhinay Muthoo, professor of economics the Warwick Business School, talks Brexit with Business Day TV
10 September 2019 - 10:10
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suspended the UK parliament for more than a month, while a bill ensuring that Johnson delay the withdrawal if he cannot get a divorce deal has been made law.
Abhinay Muthoo, professor of economics the Warwick Business School joins Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the laws and what lies ahead for the UK and Johnson.
Or listen to the full audio: