World / Europe

News Leader

WATCH: What the Brexit delay bill means

Abhinay Muthoo, professor of economics the Warwick Business School, talks Brexit with Business Day TV

10 September 2019 - 10:10 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suspended the UK parliament for more than a month, while a bill ensuring that Johnson delay the withdrawal if he cannot get a divorce deal has been made law.

Abhinay Muthoo, professor of economics the Warwick Business School joins Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the laws and what lies ahead for the UK and Johnson.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

SA exporters uncertain as Brexit deadline looms

Opposition demands an update on progress towards a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and SA
National
18 hours ago

Boris Johnson softens hardline Brexit position on Irish border

Johnson has made removing the backstop the centrepiece of his push to forge a revised withdrawal agreement with the EU
World
17 hours ago

Ministers vow Boris Johnson will not seek delay as he sticks to Brexit plan

Resignation of cabinet minister Amber Rudd over what she calls the government’s disproportionate focus on preparing for a no-deal departure heightens ...
World
1 day ago

Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

With British politics spiralling towards an unpredictable endgame, the food industry has warned that their stockpiling can only go so far
World
1 day ago

LETTER: Politics freezes over

President Cyril Ramaphosa must take a lesson from Boris Johnson
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
After MultiChoice, Nollywood gets France’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Hong Kong tells other countries to back off as ...
World / Asia
3.
A migrant family’s frustrating struggle to reach ...
World
4.
Investing in climate adaptation can spur ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.