World / Europe

Norway’s wealth fund wants to shift away from Europe to US

The $1-trillion fund could boost its US holdings by as much $100bn and ‘should be adjusted further towards float-adjusted market weights’

27 August 2019 - 14:23 Sveinung Sleire and Mikael Holter
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oslo — Norway’s wealth fund has proposed overhauling how its holdings are placed across the globe, calling for a shift away from Europe in a move that would allow it to boost its US holdings by as much $100bn and take a larger chunk of the biggest technology companies.

In a letter sent to the finance ministry released on Tuesday, the $1-trillion fund said that its holdings “should be adjusted further towards float-adjusted market weights by increasing the weight of equities in North America and reducing the weight of equities in European developed markets”.

The response comes after the ministry, in 2018, asked the fund to review the geographical weighting in place since 2012. The ministry said on Tuesday that it would present its response in the “spring of 2020” and that any changes would be implemented gradually.

The fund is overweight Europe to better match Norway’s trade flows, but this has been questioned since it has missed out on the bigger returns in US markets. A change could set off an investment spree in US stocks, including in technology giants, such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, which are already the fund’s largest holdings.

“Equities make up the majority of the investments in the  Government Pension Fund Global and it is important that the framework for these investments is appropriate and updated,” finance minister Siv Jensen said in a statement.

The current setup gives European stocks a factor of 2.5 and a share of 33.8% of the portfolio. North American stocks only have a factor of 1.0, so despite being a bigger market they only have a share of 41.2%. Asia and Oceania, and emerging markets, have a bigger factor of 1.5 and shares of 14.6% and 10.1%, respectively.

US stocks are already the fund’s biggest holdings, with $245bn at the end of 2018. If it were to move to float-adjusted market weights, that would jump to $345bn. The biggest reduction would come in UK stocks, where the share would be cut to about 5% from 9% now.

A potential shift in geographical weights will be the latest in a string of big changes for the fund, which recently raised its equity holdings to 70%, decided to dump emerging-market debt, scaled down plans for real estate, and is working on starting to invest in renewable-energy infrastructure.

The fund’s current regionally adjusted index has had an annual return of 9.2% since 2003, while a float-adjusted market weight index has returned 9.3%.

Bloomberg

Norway’s wealth fund makes record returns, largely on tech stocks

The fund is eyeing Uber’s IPO with its CEO wishing more tech companies would go public so the fund can get in early
World
3 months ago

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund faces challenges to its global investment model

The $1-trillion fund gained 1.8% in the second quarter, but its hope of enjoying the fruits of globalisation is being challenged by Donald Trump’s ...
World
1 year ago

Norway still won’t let its $1-trillion wealth fund invest in private equity

Managers warn that returns will start to lose pace if it doesn’t invest in private equity
World
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Norway’s wealth fund wants to shift away from ...
World / Europe
2.
Cuba introduces new fishing policy as fish stocks ...
World / Americas
3.
Despite Hong Kong’s escalating violence, the ...
World / Asia
4.
China finally arrests detained Australian Yang ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Norway’s wealth fund dropping oil and gas stocks isn’t popular

World / Europe

Norway deposits $230m into its wealth fund

World

Proposed sovereign fund plan could work, but big doubts abound

Economy

THE BIG READ: João Lourenço is changing the face of Angola, but not all of its ...

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.