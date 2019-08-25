World / Europe

US says Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher

25 August 2019 - 21:15 Jeff Mason
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets US President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25 2019. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets US President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25 2019. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/REUTERS

Biarritz—President Donald Trump wishes he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, the White House said on Sunday, even as Trump signalled he did not plan to follow through with a demand that US  firms find ways to close operations in China.

Trump raised eyebrows on the sidelines of a G7 summit when he responded in the affirmative to questions from reporters on whether he had any second thoughts about raising tariffs on Chinese goods by 5%.

"President Trump responded in the affirmative — because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement afterward that sought to clarify the president's remarks.

Trump announced the additional duty on about $550bn in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75bn worth of US goods.

The move was the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies that has damaged global growth, upset allies, and raised market fears that the world economy will tip into a recession.

It came just hours after Trump said he was ordering US companies to find "alternatives" to China, including closing operations there and moving production to the US.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump could order companies out of China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act if he declared a national emergency.

Trump indicated on Sunday that he was not planning such a step at this time, however.

"I could declare a national emergency. I think when they steal and take out, and   intellectual property theft, anywhere from $300bn to $500bn a year, and where we have a total loss of almost a trillion dollars a year ... in many ways, that's an emergency," he said.

"I have no plan right now. Actually, we're getting along very well with China right now. We're talking," Trump said.

Mnuchin said the president did want US businesses to start looking to shift investments away from China, saying they would be better off in the event the US-China trade war lasted for a long time.

"We want them to be in places where they're trading partners that respect us and trade with us fairly," he said on the "Fox News Sunday" program.

'Second thoughts'

During his meeting with Johnson on Sunday in France, Trump was asked if he had second thoughts about his latest escalation.

"Yeah, sure. Why not?" he said.

The reporter repeated the question and Trump replied: "Might as well. Might as well."

A second reporter followed up again, asking if he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China.

"I have second thoughts about everything," Trump responded.

Asked to clarify Trump's remarks, Mnuchin, who is one of the lead US negotiators in trade talks with Beijing, said Trump remained resolute in trying to force concessions from China.

Another top official said he did not think Beijing would retaliate for the latest increase in tariffs.

"I think his was an action to respond to their action. So I doubt whether they're going to take another step," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said. "We'll have to wait and see."

Mnuchin said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were now "enemies" on trade, despite an otherwise good relationship.

"President Xi is still his friend," he said. "But as it relates to financial issues and trade, we have become enemies. We're not making progress."

Reuters

Donald Trump orders US companies to close China operations

However, Trump does not have the legal power to order private companies to do such a thing and is just bluster aimed at Beijing’s new tariffs
World
2 days ago

Huawei shrugs off US trade restrictions despite revenue curbs

The tech giant calls a 90-day reprieve for US purchases ‘meaningless’ and is creating chip sets for its own use to reduce reliance on US products
Companies
2 days ago

Slower growth abroad poses risk to US, Fed chair Jerome Powell says

‘In principle, anything that affects the outlook for employment and inflation could also affect the appropriate stance of monetary policy, and that ...
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
US CEOs sound alarm on Trump’s threats over China
World / Americas
2.
Hezbollah leader threatens Israel over drone ...
World / Middle East
3.
Boris Johnson refuses to pay £39bn divorce bill ...
World / Europe
4.
Protest chaos grips Hong Kong as police fire tear ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Iranian envoy Zarif in brief appearance at G7 summit

World / Europe

Emmanuel Macron backs month of Brexit talks but will not move on Ireland issue

World / Europe

Macron and Putin welcome prospect of new talks on Ukraine

World / Europe

Jair Bolsonaro ignites outrage after blaming NGOs for Amazon fires

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.