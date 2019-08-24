Round one in Ukraine as the comedian takes on the oligarch

Kiev/Moscow — Rinat Akhmetov doesn’t like to talk about his early business endeavours in the crime-ridden city of Donetsk in the 1990s, where a bomb killed his business partner during a soccer match.

“It’s easier for me to tell you how I earned the first billion,” Akhmetov told reporters at a rare news conference in 2006, when asked how he made his first million.

These days Akhmetov owns the nation’s top soccer team, Shakhtar, along with myriad businesses — including steel and iron-ore producers; power generation and distribution companies; a bank and insurers; and a television channel — that collectively have outsize influence in Ukraine. Even though some of his $5.8bn fortune is concentrated in territory held by Russian-backed separatists, he’s by far the country’s richest person and, even after some lean years, one of the wealthiest in Europe, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.

Even though his net worth has plunged 74% from its 2013 peak of $22.4bn, Akhmetov is one of the survivors. He forged a conglomerate from the ruins of the post-Soviet era, escaped prosecution and saved his empire from more than a decade of political turmoil, including Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Now the tycoon faces a foe as formidable as he is unlikely.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a former comedian, surprisingly swept to presidential power in April, promising to purge Ukraine’s oligarchs from positions of influence. While it’s a common refrain in a country where people have long complained of endemic corruption and plutocracy, this time voters believed they wouldn’t be cheated by the candidate with no political experience.

“Ukrainian oligarchs are the personification of crony capitalism,” said Andriy Gerus, Zelenskiy’s representative to the government. “This can’t go on. We will do our best to put an end to exploiting monopolistic power for enrichment.”

Akhmetov expressed optimism when asked whether he expects Zelenskiy’s election to be bad for his businesses. “I am convinced that President Zelenskiy and I have the same goal: a strong, independent, integrated, democratic and successful Ukraine,” he said in an e-mail. “Our country could create a favourable investment climate so that both national and foreign investors will come to Ukraine instead of leaving it.”

Rotterdam+ scheme

Taking on the oligarchs is easier said than done, but there are signs it may be different this time around. Earlier this month, Ukrainian anti-graft detectives said they suspect officials at Akhmetov-owned DTEK Energy, the country’s largest energy company, of manipulating power prices and forcing consumers to overpay by 19-billion hryvnia ($758m) in 2016 and 2017. DTEK executives pressured regulators to raise tariffs for electricity, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.