Will use of consumer data by Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency be anticompetitive?

The EU’s queries about Libra follow recent calls by politicians, central bankers and regulatory bodies for tight regulation of Libra

21 August 2019 - 17:29 foo Yun Chee
Picture: CHESNOT/GETTY IMAGES

Brussels — EU antitrust regulators want to know whether Facebook’s proposed Libra cryptocurrency and its use of consumer data pose possible anticompetitive constraints, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission sent out a questionnaire earlier in August to various parties involved in Libra, giving respondents two to three weeks to provide feedback, the people said. By sending out a questionnaire, the EU could be preparing the ground for a formal investigation.

The EU competition enforcer’s main focus is on the use of consumer data, the people said.

Facebook has linked up with 28 partners in a Geneva-based entity called the Libra Association, which will govern its new digital coin, which is due to launch in the first half of 2020.

“The commission is, in particular, concerned about the possible competition restrictions that may result from the association, especially with regard to information that will be exchanged and the use of consumer data,” the questionnaire said.

The commission, which can fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules and order them to change their business practices, declined to comment.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

The EU’s queries about Libra follow recent calls from politicians, central bankers and regulatory watchdogs for tight regulation of Libra to avoid disrupting the global financial system amid concerns that it may be used to launder money and could also affect the privacy of users.

The EU document also sought information on the scheme’s governance structure and to what extent it is open to others.

Bloomberg was the first to report about the commission’s questionnaire.

Reuters

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg stands firm on Libra

CEO says the company will consider feedback on the planned cryptocurrency and plot the way forward
3 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s libra – an attempt to capture financial services

US lawmakers find Facebook’s attempts to capture financial services through a cryptocurrency a step too far
3 weeks ago

Facebook to create privacy panel, pay $5bn to settle US allegations

Federal Trade Commission to allege the social media giant misled users about handling of their phone numbers and other personal information
4 weeks ago

Indian panel recommends cryptocurrency ban, jail for traders

The panel was set up in 2017 after reports of extensive money laundering with the use of digital currencies
4 weeks ago

