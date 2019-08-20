Donald Tusk rebuffs Boris Johnson’s bid to reopen Irish backstop talks
The backstop would guarantee no checks or infrastructure on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
Brussels — The EU poured cold water on Boris Johnson’s attempt to renegotiate the Brexit deal, saying the so-called backstop to prevent a hard Irish border — which the British prime minister wants scrapped — was a vital part of the divorce agreement.
It means that with just over two months to go until Johnson has said the UK will leave the bloc, “do or die,” the two sides are completely deadlocked — with Britain on course to leave on October 31 without the safety net of an agreement and a transition phase to smooth the process.
Still, the EU didn’t reject outright Johnson’s letter to senior European officials setting out his objections to the plan for the Irish border, which will become the UK’s new land frontier with the bloc. That indicates there may be room for the two sides to start talking, but only if Johnson can provide more details. The EU has consistently said the backstop is not up for renegotiation.
European Council president Donald Tusk did not shut the door on further talks, though he pressed the British prime minister to set out what the alternatives to the Irish backstop should be.
Politicians rejecting the backstop and not proposing an alternative plan “in fact support reestablishing a border, even if they don’t admit it”, Tusk said on Twitter.
“We welcome the UK government’s engagement,” European Commission spokesperson Natasha Bertaud told reporters in Brussels. “The letter does not provide a legally operable solution to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland, it does not set out what alternative arrangements could be, and in fact it recognises that there’s no guarantee that such arrangements will be in place by the end of the transitional period.”
Following the EU’s response, a spokesperson for Johnson said the UK was ready to negotiate an alternative to the backstop “in good faith”.
“It is clear that unless the Withdrawal Agreement is reopened and the backstop abolished, there is no prospect of a deal,” the spokesperson said.
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney conveyed disappointment at Johnson’s letter to the EU when he spoke to Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay on Tuesday, an Irish foreign ministry spokesperson said. Coveney expressed concern at the lack of alternative proposals to the backstop while adding that Ireland was always open to talks continuing between the EU and UK
Details needed
The backstop, agreed to by the British government with the rest of the EU in November, would guarantee no checks or infrastructure on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by keeping the UK closely aligned to the bloc’s customs and trading rules. It’s a central part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement agreed to by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, with Brussels — which was never ratified in the British parliament.
In his letter, Johnson said he wanted to replace the backstop with a “legally binding commitment” not to build infrastructure or carry out checks on the border. He has said that this is the only way the Brexit deal will get the approval of UK legislators.
Both sides must seek other ways to keep the border free of checks, he said, calling for a commitment “to put in place such arrangements as far as possible before the end of the transition period”, which could be as early as the end of 2020.
Alternative arrangements
But the prime minister did not set out what the arrangements should be, and acknowledged there “will need to be a degree of confidence” about what would happen if they were not “fully in place” at the end of the transition period. That suggests he is prepared to replace the backstop with a different guarantee.
Johnson made the removal of the backstop from the Brexit deal his key pledge on becoming prime minister in July. He’s repeatedly said that if the EU does not comply, the UK will leave the bloc on October 31 without a deal.
The UK leader travels to Berlin and Paris this week to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. They have also indicated that the deal is not up for discussion.
Bloomberg