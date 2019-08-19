Spain calls Italian migrant boat standoff a ‘disgrace to humanity’

Madrid — Spain on Monday stepped up criticism of Italian deputy premier Matteo Salvini’s refusal to allow 107 migrants on board a charity vessel to disembark at an Italian port, calling it “a disgrace to humanity”.

The Open Arms has been anchored since Thursday within swimming distance of Lampedusa island.

Some have been on board the boat operated by Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms for 18 days, putting them on track to surpass the record of 19 days which 32 migrants spent stranded on another charity rescue ship, the Sea-Watch 3, in January.

Six European Union countries — France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg — have offered to take in the migrants aboard the Open arms boat.

But far-right Salvini, who has plunged the Italian government into crisis by calling for fresh elections, has refused to allow migrant rescue vessels to dock as part of his hardline policies.

“What Salvini is doing in relationship with the Open Arms is a disgrace to humanity as a whole,” Spain’s defence minister Margarita Robles told reporters in Madrid.

Salvini was “putting human lives at risk” for “exclusively electoral purposes”, she said.