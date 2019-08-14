UK parliament will stop a no-deal Brexit, says former minister

The former minister’s first public intervention since resigning indicates the determination of a group of influential law makers to thwart Johnson if he goes for a no-deal Brexit. Hammond said he is confident parliament, where the majority oppose a no-deal Brexit, would find a way to block that outcome.

It is, however, unclear if law makers have the unity or power to use the 800-year-old heart of British democracy to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 — likely to be the UK’s most consequential move since the Second World War.

Opponents of a no-deal exit say it would be a disaster for what was once one of the West’s most stable democracies. A disorderly divorce, they say, would hurt global growth, send shockwaves through financial markets and weaken London’s claim to be the world’s pre-eminent financial centre.

Brexit supporters say there may be short-term disruption from a no-deal exit but that the economy will thrive if cut free from what they cast as a doomed experiment in integration that has led to Europe falling behind China and the US.

Constitutional crisis

Heading towards one of the biggest constitutional crises in at least a century, Britain’s elite are quarreling over how, when and even if the result of the shock 2016 referendum will be implemented.

Part of the problem is that Britain’s constitution, once touted as a global model, is uncodified and vague. It relies on precedent, but there is little for Brexit.

The House of Commons speaker John Bercow told an audience in Scotland that law makers could prevent a no-deal Brexit and that he would fight any attempt to prorogue, or suspend, parliament “with every bone in my body”.

“We cannot have a situation in which parliament is shut down — we are a democratic society,” the Telegraph quoted Bercow as saying at an event on the sidelines of the Edinburgh Festival. “And parliament will be heard and nobody is going to get away, as far as I am concerned, with stopping that happening,” added Bercow, who says he voted “Remain” in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Johnson, who replaced May after she failed three times to get her Brexit deal through parliament, has refused to rule out proroguing the House of Commons and Brexit supporters have vociferously encouraged him to do so if necessary.

Hammond said the “Leave” campaign in the 2016 referendum did not tout no deal as a likely option, so to leave under those conditions would be a betrayal of the referendum that would reduce the nation to an “inward-looking little England”.

The UK, he said, would be under threat with referendums likely on Scottish independence and a united Ireland.

Johnson’s top advisor, Dominic Cummings, has reportedly said he could delay calling a general election until after October 31, even if he lost a no-confidence motion, allowing for a no-deal Brexit while parliament is dissolved.

Clearly with him in mind, Hammond said there are people “who are pulling the strings in Downing Street, those who are setting the strategy.”

Cummings declined to comment.

