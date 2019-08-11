Norway mosque shooting an ‘attempted act of terror’

Hours after the attack on Saturday, the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a house in Baerum.

Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and have opened a murder case.

On Sunday, police confirmed that the deceased woman was the suspect's 17-year-old stepsister.

Police said earlier on Sunday they had tried to question the suspect — described as about 20 years old with a “Norwegian background” who was living in the vicinity, but he did not want to “give an explanation to police”.

The man was known to police before the incident, but according to Skjold, he could not be described as someone with a “criminal background”.

There has been a recent spate of white nationalist attacks in the West, including in the US and in New Zealand where 51 Muslim worshippers were killed in March at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The al-Noor Islamic centre in Norway shares its name with the worst-affected mosque in the New Zealand attacks.

On Saturday Norwegian media reported that the suspect was believed to have put up a post to an online forum hours before the attack where he seemingly praised the New Zealand assailant.

In the online post, references were made to a “race war” and it ended with the words “Valhalla awaits”.

The authenticity of the post or the exact identity of its author has not yet been established.

The suspect in the Christchurch killings wrote a hate-filled manifesto in which he said he was influenced by far-right ideologues including Breivik.

Breivik detonated a massive bomb in Oslo that killed eight people and then opened fire on a gathering of the Labour Party’s youth wing on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people, most of them teenagers.

Christchurch massacre

Local Norwegian newspaper Budstikka said it had contacted the mosque in Baerum in March after the Christchurch massacre and that officials there had said security would be tightened.

The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj, stoking fears among Norway’s muslims.

“The terror attack in Baerum is the result of a long-lasting hate of Muslims that has been allowed to spread in Norway, without Norwegian authorities having taken this development seriously,” the Muslim organisation Islamic Council Norway said in a statement.

Oslo police increased security around Sunday’s celebrations, including ordering their patrols to be armed, which is generally not the case.

Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg called the shooting a “direct attack on Norwegian Muslims”, as well as an “attack on freedom of religion”.

“Today we stand shoulder to shoulder with Norwegian Muslims in condemning the attack,” Solberg said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister was due to attend Eid Al-Adha celebrations at an Oslo mosque on Sunday afternoon.

According to official estimates from 2016, about 200,000 Muslims live in Norway, representing nearly 4% of the population.

AFP