Bulgaria culls 130,000 pigs as African swine fever spreads

08 August 2019 - 14:53 Daphne Psaledakis
Picture: 123RF/SERG GRIGORENKO
Picture: 123RF/SERG GRIGORENKO

Brussels — The spread of African swine fever in Bulgaria, which threatens the Balkan country’s pig-breeding industry is worrying, an EU Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Thursday.

One of the EU’s poorest states, Bulgaria has reported more than 30 outbreaks of the disease — which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans — at industrial or backyard farms. About 130,000 pigs have already been culled.

Bulgaria’s deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday that the country has failed to contain the spread of African swine fever, while experts say Bulgaria could lose its entire 600,000 pig breeding industry.

The situation “is very worrying”, Itkonen told a media briefing, urging action against what she called a “catastrophic animal disease”.

Industry officials in Bulgaria fear the outbreak could cause damages of up to 2-billion leva ($1.15bn).

An outbreak of African swine fever in China is forecast by experts to wipe out about a third of Chinese pork production this year, or 18-million tonnes, twice the amount of pork exported worldwide every year.

There have also been outbreaks of the disease in other parts of Asia and eastern Europe.

The EU’s head of health and food safety Vytenis Andriukaitis offered EU support to Bulgaria when he met the country’s agriculture minister Desislava Taneva on Tuesday.

Bulgaria will receive €2.9m in EU financial aid to combat the disease, Taneva said after meeting Andriukaitis. 

Reuters

