World / Europe

UK joins US in naval coalition to protect ships in Gulf

05 August 2019 - 21:41 Alex Morales
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL

London — The UK said on Monday it is was  “spearheading” an international mission to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf, which will see the Royal Navy work with the US to ensure safe passage amid the ongoing confrontation with Iran.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has spoken to allies around the world to encourage them to join the mission to safeguard a key chokepoint for oil, the UK said Monday in a statement issued by its embassy in Washington. The move may give European allies, who had previously all but ruled out joining a US-led effort in the region, cover to participate.

“It is vital to secure the freedom for all international shipping to navigate the Strait of Hormuz without delay, given the increased threat,” Raab said in the statement. “This deployment will reinforce security and provide reassurance for shipping. Our aim is to build the broadest international support to uphold freedom of navigation in the region, as protected under international law.”

Cooperating with the US marks a shift in strategy under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The UK had previously called for a European-led initiative to protect shipping as it sought to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Pentagon welcomed the UK’s move. “This is an international challenge and we look forward to the opportunity to work together with the Royal Navy and with additional partners and allies who share the common goal of ensuring the free flow of commerce,” Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a defence department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

European leaders blame President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions when he pulled the US out of the 2015 accord, which was aimed at cutting off Iran’s route to attaining nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief. The US has since imposed more trade restrictions and sought to cut off Iran’s oil sales.

Preserving the deal

“Our approach to Iran hasn’t changed,” Raab said. “We remain committed to working with Iran and our international partners to de-escalate the situation and maintain the nuclear deal.”

That is likely to be more difficult now.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said Monday his country would act more vigorously to protect its interests in the region, and singled out the British government for criticism after UK forces seized an Iranian tanker on July 4 near Gibraltar, accusing it of violating international sanctions on Syria.

Iran retaliated by grabbing a British tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz two weeks later and continues to hold it. It has also detained two smaller vessels it accuses of smuggling fuel.

The UK showed it was “complicit in US economic terrorism”, Zarif said.

The UK has two warships in the region, the HMS Montrose and HMS Duncan, which have successfully accompanied 47 ships, according to the statement.

In addition to the vessel seizures, Iran has also been accused of a series of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a third of the world’s seaborne oil passes. Tehran denies the accusations.

With assistance from Tony Capaccio.

Bloomberg 

Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than month

Revolutionary Guard Corps say tanker was carrying about 700,000l of smuggled fuel as US imposes sanctions on Iran foreign minister
World
1 day ago

The world will have to learn to live with ship capture

Grabbing other country’s ships seems to come with few consequences, and there’s not much that can be done about it, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Opinion
1 week ago

Royal Navy to escort UK-flagged ships in Gulf

Defence ministry says Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
UK joins US in naval coalition to protect ships ...
World / Europe
2.
Dominant US services sector slows as orders hit ...
World / Americas
3.
Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera accused of ...
World / Africa
4.
US and South Korea begin war games in spite of ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

US imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister amid escalating tension

World / Middle East

Israel and US test high-altitude missile interceptor

World / Middle East

Boris Johnson and the tricky issue of dealing with Iran

Opinion

Iran to meet nuclear deal partners amid tanker crisis

World / Middle East

US sanctions Chinese state-run oil buyer over alleged Iran violations

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.