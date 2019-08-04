World / Europe

EU must change negotiating terms for Brexit, says British minister

Stephen Barclay says political realities have changed and Britain’s parliament will not accept the current deal

04 August 2019 - 17:27 Elizabeth Piper
Britain's Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay. Picture: BEN STANSALL / AFP
Britain's Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay. Picture: BEN STANSALL / AFP

London — The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, must go back to the bloc’s leaders to change the terms of the talks because Britain’s parliament will not accept the current deal, British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Barclay said the “political realities” had changed since Barnier’s instructions were set after Britain voted to leave the EU more than three years ago and that his mandate should reflect those differences.

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, and has told the bloc there is no point in new talks unless negotiators are willing to drop the Northern Irish backstop clause agreed to by his predecessor, Theresa May.

But Barnier has said the EU will not renegotiate the divorce deal, or withdrawal agreement, including the backstop, a clause to avert a return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

“Mr Barnier needs to urge EU leaders to consider this if they too want an agreement, to enable him to negotiate in a way that finds common ground with the UK. Otherwise, no deal is coming down the tracks,” Barclay wrote in the newspaper.

“It is our firm view that Irish border issues should be dealt with in talks on the future agreement between the UK and the EU – where they should always have been – and we’re ready to negotiate in good faith on this basis.”

The backstop, which would come into play if a future trading arrangement falls short of keeping the border open, has been the main stumbling block in the Brexit talks and one of the reasons for Britain’s parliament rejected the deal three times.

Johnson has vowed to get rid of the backstop, and the new UK government has taken a hard line with the EU, saying it was “turbo-boosting” preparations for a no-deal Brexit if the bloc does not agree to other arrangements for the border.

Barclay said officials were working on those arrangements.

“We have already started work across Whitehall to find the solutions, and they can and will be found, in the context of the free trade agreement we will negotiate with the EU after October 31,” he wrote.

Reuters

Sterling’s slide has bargain hunters looking beyond Brexit

The pound has lost 8% since May, but despite no-deal Brexit risks, some are prepared to buy with Asian investors dipping back into UK real estate
World
16 hours ago

Bank of England cuts UK growth forecasts, doubts Brexit shock

Future of the global trading system and Brexit outcome will weigh on Britain's economic performance, says governor Mark Carney
World
3 days ago

WATCH: Can Boris Johnson deliver on his Brexit promises?

Old Mutual Multi Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr talks Brexit with Business Day TV
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Boris Johnson offers new health funds to meet ...
World / Europe
2.
Cuba reveals earnings for health, hotels and ...
World / Americas
3.
Sudan generals and protest leaders sign accord on ...
World / Africa
4.
Syrians back on the streets of Idlib after ...
World

Related Articles

Brexit backlash looms

News & Fox / Trending

It’s Brexit, come what may, Boris Johnson tells the Irish

World / Europe

The pound is already weaker amid Boris Johnson’s Brexit salvos

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.