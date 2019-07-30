World / Europe

Boris Johnson big on promises but short on detail over Irish border

British prime minister tells leader of Ireland there will be no physical checks but does not explain how he will solve backstop conundrum

30 July 2019 - 16:36 Agency Staff
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at HM Naval Base Clyde on July 29, 2019 in Faslane, Scotland. Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at HM Naval Base Clyde on July 29, 2019 in Faslane, Scotland. Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday there would be no physical checks on the border between their two countries after Brexit, a spokesperson said. 

But in their first phone call since he took office, Johnson repeated that the current “backstop” plan to keep the frontier open, which is included in the EU’s draft divorce deal, is unacceptable.

“On Brexit, the prime minister made clear that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “He said that in all scenarios, the government will be steadfast in its commitment to the Belfast Agreement and will never put physical checks or physical infrastructure on the border.”

The Belfast Agreement, or Good Friday Agreement, brought peace to Northern Ireland after years of violence over British control, which left 3,500 people dead. Removing checks on the border with Ireland was considered a key factor in reducing tensions. But after Brexit, that border will become part of the EU’s external frontier and should therefore be policed.

Johnson approached Brexit talks “in a spirit of friendship, and that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop”, the spokesperson said.

However, EU leaders have said they will not renegotiate the deal they struck with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, even though it has been rejected by the British parliament three times.

Varadkar repeated that the backstop, which would keep Britain aligned with EU trade rules in order to keep the UK-Irish frontier open and free-flowing, is necessary.

“Noting that the Brexit negotiations take place between the UK and the EU, the Taoiseach [prime minister] explained that the EU was united in its view that the withdrawal agreement could not be reopened,” a statement from Dublin said.

It said that so-called alternative arrangements, such as electronic border checks, could replace the backstop in the future but “thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated”.

Varadkar invited Johnson to Dublin, saying he wanted a “long and close working relationship” and the two men agreed to stay in touch, both offices said.

The two men also discussed the need to restore the devolved government in Northern Ireland, which has been suspended since January 2017 in a dispute between the two main parties that share power.

AFP

Pound sinks as Boris Johnson plays Brexit hardball in Scotland

Johnson’s bet is that the threat of a disruptive no-deal Brexit will persuade the EU’s biggest powers to revise Withdrawal Agreement
World
23 hours ago

WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: No-deal Brexit will be a sucker punch to EU

Trading bloc leaders have not yet braced their voters for the economic impact of a large member country leaving the customs union and the single ...
Opinion
1 day ago

‘Combative’ Boris Johnson already irking EU leaders

EU leaders, who have made it clear there are no new deals to be made, warn the provocativeUK leader of his ‘collision course’ with the bloc
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Trump unleashes Twitterstorm on China as trade ...
World / Americas
2.
French minister calls Trump’s wine tariff threat ...
World / Europe
3.
Tanzanian police confirm arrest of journalist ...
World / Africa
4.
Sterling tumbles as Boris Johnson declares Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

PHILIP STEPHENS: Boris Johnson’s big plans for Britain are bound to fail

Opinion

Boris Johnson a boon for Covent Garden owner Capco

Companies / Property

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Lies, damned lies and Johnsonian lying

Opinion / Columnists

I’ll make UK great again, Boris Johnson tells parliament

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.