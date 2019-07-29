Pound sinks as Boris Johnson plays Brexit hardball in Scotland

When asked about his remark during the campaign for the party leadership that the odds on a no-deal Brexit were a million to one, he said: “Provided there is sufficient goodwill and common sense on the part of our partners, that is exactly where I would put the odds.”

Johnson also said that the Irish border backstop — designed to prevent the return of a hard border between Ireland and the UK’s province of Northern Ireland — was “no good, it’s dead, it’s got to go”.

Under the backstop, the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU “unless and until” alternative arrangements are found to avoid a hard border.

The 27 other EU members, though, say publicly and privately that the divorce settlement — including the backstop — is not up for barter. Many EU diplomats say they believe an election in Britain is highly likely.

If Johnson goes for a no-deal Brexit, some British MPs will attempt to stop him, possibly collapsing his government. If they try to thwart Brexit, an election becomes much more likely.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said London was “turbo-charging” no-deal preparations and cast the bloc as “stubborn” but denied he was threatening a bloc whose $15.9-trillion economy is nearly six times that of the UK’s.

Hedge funds increased their net short sterling positions — bets that the pound will weaken — to the highest level in nearly a year. The yield on Britain’s benchmark 10-year gilt fell to the lowest in almost three years as investors sought a safe haven.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose to its highest in nearly a year on Monday, partly on merger optimism though exporters stocks benefited from a weaker pound.

In a sign investors are scrambling for protection against currency swings around the time of the October 31 exit, three-month implied volatility surged to a four-month high.

State of the union

Differences over Brexit have strained the bonds that tie the UK. While the country voted 52-48 to leave in 2016, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU while Wales and England vote to leave.

The question of the unification of Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland will inevitably arise if Britain leaves the European Union without a divorce deal on October 31, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

He also suggested that a so-called hard Brexit could undermine Scotland’s place in the UK.

Johnson made his first visit to Scotland as prime minister on Monday, visiting HMS Victorious — one of Britain’s four Vanguard-class nuclear submarines which carry Trident ballistic missiles.

His promise to deliver Brexit, with or without a deal, has put him at odds with some in his party who oppose a “no deal” exit — including its Scottish leader Ruth Davidson.