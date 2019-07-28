How sewing is helping sex slaves repair their lives in Spain

US-based skincare firm Thistle Farms employs victims of trafficking, prostitution and addiction, while a Madrid-based handbag brand, Evana y Tia, gives work to female prisoners. Socially excluded women at Murcia-based A Puntadas make textiles for big-name clients such as Max Mara.

Experts say work is key to setting the women free.

“Vocational training and having a job are a crucial aspect of being able to definitively get out of the world of sexual and economic exploitation that is prostitution,” Maria Rosa Cobo Bedia, a sociology professor at the University of A Coruña, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Prostitution thrives in Spain, which bucks trends in many developing country by attaching little stigma to men who pay for sex, according to a 2013 report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

An estimated 400,000 sex workers operate in Spain, according to Spanish government figures. Public research carried out in 2008 found that one in four Spanish men had paid for heterosexual sex, the highest figure for any developed country, said Spain’s health and sexual behaviour survey group.

All of which fuels demand for trafficked women, with the seamstresses lured from as far afield as Brazil and Nigeria.

Prostitution in Spain is not legal but is tolerated, Bedia said. While exploiting the prostitution of others is a crime, owning an establishment where prostitution takes place is not in itself illegal, according to a European oarliament report.

Edging forward

Women like Fer, who has worked at Dona Kolors for three years, need time to re-adjust after sex work, said Myriam Herrera Moreno, a law professor at the University of Seville. It is a gradual process, she said, and the women must first stop seeing themselves as “weak, fragile, poor victims”.

Women’s Place, which is funded by the Spanish government, Barcelona City Hall and CaixaBank, is there to help the former prostitutes retrain, find jobs and sort out visas.

Most of the prostitutes are Nigerians who work on the fabled Las Ramblas boulevard or on Montjuïc hill, site of the 1992 Olympic Games, said Nieves de Leon Reyes, the centre’s director. A total of 354 women from 26 countries sought help from Women’s Place last year, and about 20 of them are now working at or training with Dona Kolors, said Nieves.

Dona Kolors pays the women in line with a national industry standard, about €870 to €970 a month, which is low but tops the minimum wage, said Reyes. But many struggle to win work after the training, as few speak fluent Spanish so must resort to casual work, such as cleaning.

High unemployment in Spain only makes matters worse, Nieves said. “They need a support system — it’s going to be very hard for them to get out of their situation by themselves.”

Struggle to survive

However, organisations such as Dona Kolors can face their own problems when it comes to self sufficiency. Last year, the brand, which has 10 permanent staff, made an income of €90,000 but its costs were double that.

“We haven’t yet started to sell enough so the project can support itself without funding, so we need to make changes,” Reyes said, adding that it is hard to keep the brand sustainable — buying cotton in Europe, for instance — while also chasing profits.

The clothes are sold online and in more than 30 stores in Barcelona, but e-commerce is tricky when people prefer to try stuff in stores, said Laura Ortiz, its communication manager. “Now we have good quality, design and are producing seasonally, we want to expand, to keep growing,” she said.

For women such as Fer, her journey, too, has just begun: “I have learnt a trade but I want to continue working, perfecting and improving as a professional — and as a person.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation