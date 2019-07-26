‘Combative’ Boris Johnson already irking EU leaders

Ireland’s foreign minister was also quoted as saying on Friday that Johnson has deliberately set Britain on a “collision course” with the EU over Brexit negotiations. “He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the EU and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations,” Simon Coveney was quoted by Irish state broadcaster RTE as saying in Belfast.

In his maiden parliamentary speech as prime minister on Thursday Johnson promised to press ahead with plans to re-open the deal agreed with the EU — despite firm pushback from other EU leaders.

Merkel’s office said Johnson had accepted an invitation from the German Chancellor for “an early visit” to Berlin. No date was given. Merkel “congratulated” Johnson by phone on Friday and “the main topics were Britain’s withdrawal from the EU and deepening of bilateral relations”, said a spokesperson.

‘Combative’ Johnson

Last year, Macron broke away from his time off to host then British prime minister Theresa May as she sought new concessions in her ultimately doomed bid to bring Britain out of the EU.

In their conversation, Macron congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister and emphasised his desire for close Franco-British ties, the presidential official said, reflecting his hope for a strong defence and economic relationship post-Brexit. But they largely steered clear of the vexed subject of Britain’s departure from the bloc, the aide added, agreeing that the issue would be discussed in more detail in the next few weeks.

“The purpose of the call was to congratulate the prime minister. They did discuss Brexit,” said Johnson’s spokesperson.

Macron, a devoted europhile who is seeking to deepen links between EU members, views Brexit as an act of self-harm by Britain and he has been highly critical of Johnson personally in the past.

Johnson insists he wants to renegotiate a divorce deal which was drafted by his predecessor May over the past two years, only to see it rejected by British MPs three times in parliament. But the EU has already said it will not re-copen the negotiations on the terms of Britain’s departure.

Johnson has staked his reputation on bringing Britain out of the EU by the current October 31 deadline, meaning that if new negotiations are refused the UK will crash out without a deal in place.

Both Britain and the EU are now set to accelerate preparations for this scenario, which economists say would have major economic repercussions. “No deal will never be the EU’s choice, but we all have to be ready for all scenarios,” theEU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wrote in an e-mail sent to EU ambassadors on Thursday.

Barnier also noted the “combative” tone of Johnson’s first speech as premier in parliament.

“In this negotiation, if we want to force Boris Johnson’s hand, we need to prepare for no-deal and show that we’re not scared,” a European diplomat said on condition of anonymity on Thursday. “He needs to know that we are ready for a no-deal.”

On Thursday, Johnson told British law makers that the current deal on the table was “unacceptable” and he urged the EU to “rethink” its opposition to renegotiating it.

The former foreign secretary has also threatened to withhold the £39bn divorce bill that Britain has previously said it owes the EU and spend it instead on preparing for a no-deal outcome.

AFP