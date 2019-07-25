News Leader
WATCH: Peter Hain on Boris Johnson as the UK’s new prime minister
The former UK MP talks to Business Day TV about Boris Johnson and how he is likely to fare in his new role
25 July 2019 - 09:48
Boris Johnson is the UK’s new prime minister.
Johnson has spoken about taking a unifying approach to the government that looks beyond Brexit.
Former UK MP Peter Hain, who has compared some of Johnson’s actions to those of US President Donald Trump, joined Business Day TV to talk about what Johnson brings to his new role.
The former UK MP talks to Business Day TV about Boris Johnson and how he is likely to fare in his new role