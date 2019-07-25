World / Europe

News Leader

​WATCH: Peter Hain on Boris Johnson as the UK’s new prime minister

The former UK MP talks to Business Day TV about Boris Johnson and how he is likely to fare in his new role

25 July 2019 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Boris Johnson is the UK’s new prime minister.

Johnson has spoken about taking a unifying approach to the government that looks beyond Brexit.

Former UK MP Peter Hain, who has compared some of Johnson’s actions to those of US President Donald Trump, joined Business Day TV to talk about what Johnson brings to his new role.

The former UK MP talks to Business Day TV about Boris Johnson and how he is likely to fare in his new role

Boris Johnson to steer Brexit as next UK prime minister

After a six-week leadership race, Johnson won by a landslide ballot, and promises to ‘ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity’
World
1 day ago

Will the real Boris Johnson please stand up?

Britain’s prime minister designate has some MPs unsure of whether he will be the brash Brexiteer or the pragmatic mayor of London he once was
Opinion
1 day ago

EU welcomes Boris Johnson but rules out renegotiating Brexit deal

US president says the incoming British prime minister is ‘Britain's Trump’
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA needs to be ready for Boris Johnson fallout

The resignations continue as the UK approaches a potentially disastrous no-deal Brexit
Opinion
2 days ago

CARTOON: Boris Johnson’s shocker

Wednesday July 24 2019
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Robert Mueller says he did not exonerate Trump
World / Americas
2.
​WATCH: Peter Hain on Boris Johnson as the UK’s ...
World / Europe
3.
West Africa piracy a threat to AfCFTA plans, ...
World / Africa
4.
Netherlands and Belgium record highest-ever ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.