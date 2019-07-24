Netherlands and Belgium record highest-ever temperatures

Paris — Belgium and the Netherlands recorded their highest-ever temperatures as a European heatwave soared towards its peak on Wednesday.

Belgium registered an all-time high of 39 °C at the Kleine-Brogel military base, beating a record that dated back to June 1947.

In the Netherlands, 38.8°C at Gilze-Rijen in the south smashed a record dating back 75 years.

Cyclists in the Tour de France in southern France had to puff their way over the course in well over 30°C.

The second heatwave in less than a month has focused new attention on climate change and a host of French cities broke records on Tuesday. Wine capital Bordeaux hit 41.2°C.

Paris is facing its hottest day on Thursday with the French capital’s 70-year-plus record of 40.4°C forecast to fall. Cooler weather with rain was expected to provide relief from Friday.

“It’s too much for us,” said Sven Schenk, a logistics worker from Germany who was visiting Paris. “We’re not looking forward to tomorrow! But we haven’t changed our plans.”

Britain’s Met Office predicted a chance that the UK temperature record of 38.5°C, which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2004, will also be exceeded on Thursday at the peak of the heat.