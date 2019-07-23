EU welcomes Boris Johnson but rules out renegotiating Brexit deal

She was speaking a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Macron said he wanted to work with Johnson on Brexit as well as on Iran and other international security matters.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Johnson . “A really good man is going to be the prime minister of the UK now, Boris Johnson. A good man. He’s tough and he’s smart. They’re saying ‘Britain Trump.’ They’re calling him ‘Britain Trump’,” the US president said.

He added that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who was attending the event, would “work well with Boris”. The two have recently been complimentary about each other — yet Trump is one of the many leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who have been the subject of derogatory remarks by Johnson.

In 2015, he accused Trump, then a candidate for office, of “stupefying ignorance” that made him unfit to be president.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Britain was a “strong ally” and hoped for close co-operation.

Change off-limits

But the bloc’s Brexit negotiator, a deputy head at the European Commission and Macron’s own top EU aide were more direct in telling the new British leader that any major change to the divorce terms London had already agreed to was off-limits.

“We look forward to working constructively with PM Johnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit,” said the EU negotiator, Michel Barnier.

“We are ready also to rework the agreed declaration on a new partnership,” he added, referring to a political declaration on wished-for future relations that accompanies the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

Johnson wants to scrap the so-called Irish backstop, an insurance policy written into the deal to maintain an open border for economic and security reasons between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a British province, after Brexit until a new British-EU trade deal is reached.

Brexiteers fear the backstop could trap Britain in EU trading rules indefinitely and prevent the UK striking trade deals with countries around the world, given that a new trade accord with the bloc could take years to negotiate.

Minutes before Johnson’s victory was announced by the Conservative Party, European Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans — who will retain his job under Von der Leyen — said the EU would not agree to change the withdrawal accord. The bloc sealed it with outgoing British leader Theresa May last November but it has since been rejected three times by the British parliament.

“The UK reached an agreement with the EU, and the EU will stick to that agreement,” Timmermans told a news conference. “This is the best deal possible.”