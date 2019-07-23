World / Europe

Building third runway will go ahead, Heathrow CEO vows

23 July 2019 - 17:26 Alistair Smout
A computer generated image released by Heathrow airport on June 18 2019 shows what the airport will look like in 2050 following the completion of a third runway and new terminals. Picture: HEATHROW AIRPORT/AFP
A computer generated image released by Heathrow airport on June 18 2019 shows what the airport will look like in 2050 following the completion of a third runway and new terminals. Picture: HEATHROW AIRPORT/AFP

London — The boss of London’s Heathrow Airport says construction of its new runway will go ahead, despite incoming prime minister Boris Johnson's long-standing opposition to the expansion of Britain's biggest airport.

Johnson, whose west London constituency is near the airport, pledged in 2015 to lie down in front of the bulldozers to stop construction of a third runway at Heathrow.

“Things have moved on a long way since he made those comments,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said, adding that he was not worried about a change of policy under the new prime minister.

“We've had the government decision and then the vote in parliament by 4:1. This is now political reality. It’s the will of parliament and so we’re getting on with it.”

MPs voted strongly in favour of building a new runway in June 2018, paving the way for the airport’s expansion after decades of delays and policy U-turns.

Johnson missed that vote as he was in Afghanistan on a trip as foreign secretary.

In May, the high court in London rejected a legal challenge by environmentalists and local councils to block the expansion. Johnson said the judgment was “not the end of the story” and that Heathrow had “a long way to go before they can meet the environmental standards demanded by law”.

Campaigners will renew their legal challenge against expansion after they won the right to appeal against the May judgment on Monday.

Holland-Kaye said the legal challenge did not affect the timetable for expansion, which is expected to open in 2026.

“We’re very confident,” he said. “We’re not surprised that there should be leave to appeal, given that this is an important issue. We are cracking on and making this happen. It doesn’t change anything. It's all part of our timetable.”

Holland-Kaye spoke after Heathrow, which is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corporation among others, posted first-half revenues up 4%, with a record 38.8-million passengers flying from the hub.

Reuters

