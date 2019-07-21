UK car sector accelerates towards electric future

London — Britain’s vehicle industry, seeking to swerve Brexit obstacles, is accelerating toward electrification as consumers shun high-polluting diesels, driven by rapid advances in technology and greener government policy.

Four famous car brands born in Britain but now foreign-owned — German-held Bentley and Mini, Indian-backed Jaguar Land Rover, and Chinese-controlled Lotus — have each outlined plans for purely electric models to sit alongside their petrol vehicles.

All-electric cars, which need to be charged from the mains, and hybrids, which combine electrics with petrol or gasoline engines, are gaining in popularity as more consumers turn from the pollution-spewing internal combustion engine.

“You need to be into electrification,” Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham said after unveiling the firm’s first all-electric sports car Evija which the company will start making in 2020.

Lotus, 51% owned by Chinese vehicle giant Geely, plans an initial sale of only 130 of the supercars, which will each cost about £1.7m.

“Electrification is absolutely part of our future,” said Popham. “In the not-too-distant future, all of our cars will offer electrification.”

Lotus’s plant in Hethel, eastern England, will see a £100m investment over the next five years as it ramps up its sports car range with financial firepower and technical know-how from Geely, which bought its majority stake two years ago.

Etika Automotive of Malaysia holds the remaining 49% of Lotus.

Popham said the removal of large components, like the internal combustion engine and gearbox, will see the so-called hypercar Evija have an electric motor on each wheel.