Alpine resorts lose that ‘winter feeling’ due to climate change

His two-pronged approach highlights the dilemma faced by mountain resorts: how to retain profits as they embark on what the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) says needs to be a global rethink of tourism.

“The consequences of climate change will be felt across the travel and tourism sector over the coming decades,” the OECD, whose member countries represent 80% of the world’s trade and investment, said in a 2018 study of mega-trends in tourism. Storms, flooding and tidal surges will threaten coastal regions; southern destinations face extreme heatwaves; and northern ones will see shorter periods of snowfall, it said.

Danish industrial estate?

Mountain resorts tend to be higher in Switzerland than in Austria or France, giving them better chances as snow becomes scarcer. But even at 3,000m, pistes could see snow depths more than halved by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed, a report in The Cryosphere, a peer-reviewed geosciences journal named after the frozen water parts of the Earth, said.

Resorts below 1,200m — as about a quarter of Alpine ones are — might get almost no snow, said the 2017 report, whose title starts “How much can we save?”. Snow levels will gradually stabilise if global temperature rises are contained, it says.

Arosa is 1,775m up but Jenny worries that a loss of snow in the lowlands will cost it visitors because people will lose their emotional connection with snow. “That is almost more dangerous for the sector,” he said. Hence his interest in an industrial estate in Denmark, where Arosa is co-operating on a project to make artificial snow so that urban dwellers can learn to ski and then, he hopes, go on to hone their skills in the Alps.

The economics are clear: a daily lift pass for skiers in Arosa costs 79 Swiss francs, while a summer hiker or mountain biker typically pays 18 for a pass that lets them use a rope park, a swimming area and paddle boats on the town’s lake.

Hotels and restaurants charge more in winter too, but the strong Swiss franc has priced many people out. Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and the Swiss government says the long-term outlook for tourism is healthy. “Mountain summers can position themselves as an alternative to the Mediterranean regions,” a 2017 report said.

Summer tourism already accounts for 60% of overnight stays across Switzerland, but the season brings in only 18% of revenue, said Therese Lehmann, an economist at the University of Bern’s Centre for Regional Development.

Government data already shows a 24% drop in skiers in the decade to 2016, with other factors as well as climate change.

“The decline of ski tourism — a powerful economic engine — will have more of an impact than the additional revenue in summer,” said Dominik Siegrist, director of the Institute for Landscape and Open Space at Switzerland’s University of Applied Sciences Rapperswil.

Europe’s population is ageing and younger people are less interested in skiing. Snowshoeing, winter hiking, sledding and ski touring — in which people hike up mountains — are on the increase, industry lobby Swiss Tourism says. Consolidation of winter tourism is on the horizon, with overnight stays in bigger Swiss resorts up 1% in the decade to 2015, but down 17% in smaller ones.

“Lots of smaller resorts are grasping at straws, trying to survive as long as they can because the valleys depend on this tourism,” Siegrist said.

Snow harvests, glacier coats

Large resorts in the Swiss cantons of the Grisons and Valais, Austria’s Tyrol province and France’s Savoie region have the marketing pull to survive, Siegrist said, listing high-altitude Andermatt, Zermatt and St Moritz in Switzerland.

The Andermatt Swiss Alps resort, in central Switzerland, is targeting cyclists in summer, and has also built new lifts to lure winter sports fans. It covers a nearby glacier with strips of artificial fleece in spring to help reduce melting and creates piles of snow higher than houses to deploy on ski pistes as early as November to avoid having to use expensive artificial snow.