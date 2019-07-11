World / Europe

Freak Greek storm kills six tourists

Dozens more were injured when tornadoes and hailstorms hit the north of the country

11 July 2019 - 10:28 Agency Staff
The beach at a hotel in Porto Carras, Halkidki, Greece, on July 11 2019 after severe weather hit the country. Picture: REUTERS/IONA SERRAPICA
The beach at a hotel in Porto Carras, Halkidki, Greece, on July 11 2019 after severe weather hit the country. Picture: REUTERS/IONA SERRAPICA

Thessaloniki — Tornadoes and violent hailstorms killed six tourists in northern Greece late on Wednesday, police said.

Dozens more were injured when strong winds hit the region of Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, authorities added.

Television footage showed overturned cars, fallen trees, torn roofs and mudslides.

“Six tourists were killed and at least 30 people were injured during this cyclone,” Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in northern Greece, said.

The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes, according to witnesses interviewed by state television ERT.

A Czech couple died when strong winds blew their caravan away while a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree, police said.

Debris from a building killed a woman from Romania and her child.

According to port police, a fisherman in his 60s was also missing.

“It was an unprecedented phenomenon,” with very strong winds, tornadoes and violent hailstorms, Steriadis said, adding that Halkidiki had declared a state of emergency.

At least 140 rescue workers were involved in the operation, emergency chief Vassilis Varthakoyannis said.

The minister for citizen protection, Michalis Chryssohoidis, will visit the site on Thursday morning.

The storms came after temperatures in Greece soared to 37°C over the past two days.

AFP

Gulf of Mexico oil facilities on lockdown as storm looms

Anadarko, Chevron, Phillips 66, ExxonMobil, and Royal Dutch Shell are all preparing for the worst as the storm could become a tropical cyclone
Companies
17 hours ago

‘Plan Bee’ gets Indian elephants to buzz off railways

Loud speakers have been deployed in Assam state to keep the jumbos safe
World
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump’s mass immigration roundups to begin ...
World / Americas
2.
US probing Deutsche Bank’s work for Malaysia’s ...
World
3.
Freak Greek storm kills six tourists
World / Europe
4.
WATCH: How a US rate cut could affect emerging ...
World

Related Articles

Hundreds still missing, thousands displaced in Zimbabwe three months after Idai

World / Africa

Santam says KZN floods dented net underwriting margins

Companies / Financial Services

Charities fear for children separated from parents in cyclone-hit Mozambique

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.