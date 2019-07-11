Britain says warship fended off Iranian attempt to block oil tanker

London — Three Iranian vessels tried to block a BP-operated tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship, the UK government says.

Britain urged Iran to “de-escalate the situation in the region” after the British Heritage, a Suezmax oil tanker operated by BP under an Isle of Man flag, was approached.

“HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away,” a British government spokesperson said.

The incident followed President Donald Trump’s warning he would soon “substantially” increase US sanctions on Iran as part of a drive to curb Iran’s nuclear programme and force Tehran to change its regional behaviour.

The US blames Iran for a series of attacks on shipping in the world’s most important oil artery since mid-May, accusations Tehran rejects but which have raised fears the long-time foes could slip into direct military conflict.

The growing confrontation between Iran and the West took another twist last week when British Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, off Gibraltar on suspicion that it was breaking EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

A senior Iranian military commander on Thursday said Britain and the US would regret detaining the vessel, just days after the armed forces chief of staff said the action would not go unanswered.

Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, however, dismissed as “worthless” on Thursday UK allegations Iran had sought to block the British Heritage, the semi-official Fars news agency said.

Key shipping lane

Tensions in the Gulf have been rising over recent weeks as Iran began to move away from the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord it struck with world powers.

The US withdrew from the pact in 2018 and extended sanctions against Iran, effectively driving Iran from mainstream oil markets and forcing it to find unconventional ways to sell crude, its main revenue earner.

That has deprived Tehran of the economic benefits Iran was to accrue in return for curbing its nuclear programme, and the Islamic Republic says it will only return to full compliance once sanctions are lifted and Washington rejoins the pact.

BP CEO Bob Dudley, asked about the situation in the Gulf at an event at London’s Chatham House on Wednesday evening, said: “We’ve got to be super careful about our ships”.

A BP spokesperson said the oil major was not commenting on the latest event but added: “We thank the Royal Navy for their support”.

An escalation in the Strait of Hormuz — linking Middle East oil producers with markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond — could drive up crude prices.