UK ambassador to US Kim Darroch resigns after row with Donald Trump

London — Britain's ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky”, following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the US president's administration inept.

The row over the leaked memos is a further blow to relations between the allies. The UK's so-called special relationship with the US was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future.

Here are some key moments of the relationship between the two countries during Trump's presidency:

January 2017: UK Prime Minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to visit Trump in Washington after his election as president.

February 2017: May says Trump's order temporarily banning people from a number of Muslim-majority countries is “wrong” and “divisive”.

March 2017: May's spokesperson dismisses charges that Britain's GCHQ spy agency helped tap Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential election campaign, as “ridiculous”. The spokesperson says the White House promised not to repeat the allegation.

May 2017: British police halt intelligence-sharing with the US after the name of the suicide bomber who attacked a pop concert in Manchester was leaked to US media. Trump calls the leaks “deeply troubling”.

June 2017: Trump criticises London mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, on Twitter following a deadly attack by three Islamists on the British capital. He accused Khan of making a “pathetic excuse” after the mayor urged Londoners not to be alarmed by extra police on the streets.