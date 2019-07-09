World / Europe

New UK prime minister must put Brexit to second referendum, says Corbyn

Labour leader says his party would campaign to stay in the EU

09 July 2019 - 16:52 Elizabeth Piper
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE

London — Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday said Britain’s next prime minister must put their Brexit plan to a second referendum on EU membership, saying his party would campaign to remain.

In an e-mail to members, Corbyn said Labour would campaign to stay in the EU to stop a new Conservative Party leader, who will be chosen later in July, taking Britain out of the bloc without a divorce deal or to stop what he called a “damaging” Brexit.

The move by Corbyn inches the opposition party closer to heeding demands from many Labour members and some legislators to unequivocally embrace a second referendum to break the impasse in parliament over how to leave the EU.

But it might not be enough to satisfy all in his party, falling short of campaigning for a second referendum in any circumstance — a position some wanted to adopt to counter a challenge from the pro-EU, smaller Liberal Democrats.

Brexit has brought down Prime Minister Theresa May, who failed three times to get the divorce deal she agreed with the EU ratified by parliament.

Former foreign minister and London mayor Boris Johnson is battling current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to replace her as party leader and prime minister. Johnson, who says he will take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, is favourite.

“Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no deal, back to the people in a public vote,” Corbyn said.

“In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for ‘Remain’ against either no deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.”

What he did not say in his mail was what his party would campaign for in a parliamentary election — something the veteran socialist renewed his call for by saying: “We need a Labour government to end austerity and rebuild our country for the many, not the few.”

More than three years since voting 52% to 48% to leave the EU, Britain’s two main parties, its parliament and cities and towns across the country are still deeply divided over Brexit, opening the way for smaller parties to grab some share of the vote.

With Labour struggling in some opinion polls, some in the party want it to adopt a clearer message to tackle the twin challenges from the pro-EU Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party, led by veteran eurosceptic Nigel Farage.

Corbyn, an instinctive critic of the EU, has so far resisted calls to make his party a wholesale supporter of a second referendum, keen to keep on board Labour Brexit supporters.

Chuka Umunna, a former Labour legislator who has joined the Liberal Democrats, said on Twitter: “Yet another fudge, where the Labour leadership keep open the door to standing on a pro-Brexit platform in a general election or supporting it in government.”

Reuters

Would Boris Johnson bring a successful London mayor or incompetent foreign secretary to Number 10?

Colleagues, critics and Conservative party members give their views on the man mostly likely to lead the UK
World
1 day ago

TONY LEON: ANC shares Tories’ economy-hurting fixation on ideology

One similarity between the ANC and the Conservatives is that an unrepresentative group picks the leader
Opinion
1 day ago

Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit looms

Britain’s ship registry plays a key part in its maritime sector and the loss of such companies from the flag could hit tax revenues
World
6 days ago

UK chancellor warns of £90bn no-deal Brexit hit

Philip Hammond rejects Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt’s proposed tax cuts saying funds will be needed for EU exit
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Tanzania’s president dismisses concerns over dam ...
World / Africa
2.
France to tax flights from airports in bid to ...
World
3.
Short-sighted policies stall Balkan integration ...
World
4.
Trump blasts UK envoy Kim Darroch over scathing ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Investors swoop on British build-to-rent sector

Companies

UK economy feels the strain as global slowdown intensifies Brexit effect

World / Europe

UK chancellor throws cold water on Tory rivals’ big promises

World / Europe

In race for No 10, Johnson and Hunt vow to splash the cash in UK

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.