Ukraine’s Zelensky offers to meet Putin for first talks

The Russian leader says Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘acting talent does not make up for lack of political experience’

08 July 2019 - 18:17 Agency Staff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference on the outcome of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kiev, July 8 2019. Picture: SERGIE SUPINSKY / AFP
 Kiev — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday offered to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for their first talks, calling for Western leaders to mediate.

“Now I want to address the Russian President Vladimir Putin. We need to talk? We do. Let’s do it,” Zelensky said in a video address.

The former comedian  who was elected with a landslide in April’s presidential polls called for a meeting with the Russian strongman that would involve US President Donald Trump and other Western leaders.

He proposed discussing Russian-annexed Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces are battling Russian-backed separatists.

Zelensky said on his inauguration in May that ending the war in the east and returning the annexed territory to Ukraine were his priority.

So far Zelensky has not met Putin and the Russian leader has commented that Zelensky’s acting talent does not make up for lack of political experience.

“Let’s discuss who Crimea belongs to and who isn’t in the Donbass region,” Zelensky said, referring to the eastern conflict zone.

About  13,000 people have been killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that erupted in 2014 after a popular uprising ousted pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych and Russia responded by annexing Crimea.

Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border to fan the flames of the conflict. Moscow has denied any military involvement despite evidence to the contrary.

A peace process involving Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine has stalled. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said new talks could be possible with the same countries involved.

Zelensky suggested in comments addressed to Putin that fresh talks also include the US and Britain, which are strong backers of Kiev.

“I suggest the following lineup for talks: me, you, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (and) French President Emmanuel Macron,” Zelensky said. May is to step down later in July.

“We are not changing or dropping any diplomatic formats,” Zelensky said. Moscow said it was not ready to comment on the possibility of such talks, calling Zelensky’s proposal an “absolutely new format”.

“First there’s a need to understand whether such a meeting has any prospects,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

“This is a new initiative. Of course it will be considered, but so far I can’t express any reaction,” he said.

AFP

Putin: Paranoid about a popular uprising but in praise of Peter the Great

The Russian president opens up to Lionel Barber and Henry Foy about his thoughts on ‘Donald’, the US, China, Syria, globalisation, Biblical values ...
1 week ago

Ukraine hosts its biggest gay pride parade

President’s office urges the police to prevent violence and guarantee the safety of participants in Kiev
2 weeks ago

EU to extend sanctions on Russia until 2020

Leaders set to renew curbs on Russian energy, defence and financial sectors for turmoil in Ukraine
2 weeks ago

