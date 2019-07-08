Ukraine’s Zelensky offers to meet Putin for first talks

Zelensky said on his inauguration in May that ending the war in the east and returning the annexed territory to Ukraine were his priority.

So far Zelensky has not met Putin and the Russian leader has commented that Zelensky’s acting talent does not make up for lack of political experience.

“Let’s discuss who Crimea belongs to and who isn’t in the Donbass region,” Zelensky said, referring to the eastern conflict zone.

About 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that erupted in 2014 after a popular uprising ousted pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych and Russia responded by annexing Crimea.

Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border to fan the flames of the conflict. Moscow has denied any military involvement despite evidence to the contrary.

A peace process involving Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine has stalled. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said new talks could be possible with the same countries involved.

Zelensky suggested in comments addressed to Putin that fresh talks also include the US and Britain, which are strong backers of Kiev.

“I suggest the following lineup for talks: me, you, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (and) French President Emmanuel Macron,” Zelensky said. May is to step down later in July.

“We are not changing or dropping any diplomatic formats,” Zelensky said. Moscow said it was not ready to comment on the possibility of such talks, calling Zelensky’s proposal an “absolutely new format”.

“First there’s a need to understand whether such a meeting has any prospects,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

“This is a new initiative. Of course it will be considered, but so far I can’t express any reaction,” he said.

AFP