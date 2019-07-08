Climate protesters take fight to Swiss banks

Zurich — Environmental activists, seeking to put pressure on Swiss banks to halt the financing of fossil fuels, blocked entrances to Credit Suisse in Zurich and UBS in Basel on Monday before police intervened and arrested some protesters.

The action, initiated by groups calling for civil disobedience to draw attention to activities that accelerate climate change, halted streetcars and drew onlookers on Zurich’s Parade Square, as well as its Bahnhofstrasse luxury shopping mile.

Police observed the protesters, who were given the opportunity to leave of their own accord, for more than an hour before moving in, using bolt cutters to remove activists who had chained themselves together or to structures.

“Switzerland does not have coal mines or oil wells, but these activities are financed from here,” Frida Kohlmann, a spokesperson for Collective Climate Justice, a group that helped organise the protest, said before the arrests. “Banks have a good image here, and under this squeaky clean image, they are financing dirty business all over the world.”

Heatwaves and wildfires, as well the UN urging action to halt rising temperatures, have spurred activists across Europe and elsewhere in 2019 to risk arrest by joining protests to persuade governments and companies to do more to curb fossil fuel use.

Zurich police said on Twitter they had arrested about two dozen protesters before midday, with more due to be removed from bank entrances.

Many protesters were clad in white suits and wore face masks. Some carried placards displaying slogans, including “Stop Coal”, and chanted “Fossil Banks — too big to stay” and “We’re fighting for your children.”