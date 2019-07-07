Dozens of shipwrecked migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban

“Now it has to be proven whether the European governments stand by Italy’s attitude. Human lives are not a bargaining chip,” it added.

Salvini issued a decree in June that would bring fines of up to €50,000 for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel “entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation”.

After the Alex reached port, the populist deputy prime minister said he would raise the maximum fine to €1m.

“I do not authorise any landing for those who couldn’t care less about Italian laws and help the people smugglers,” Salvini tweeted late on Saturday.

Mediterranea said it had sailed to “the only possible safe port for landing”, citing “intolerable hygiene conditions aboard” in a tweet on Saturday.

Captain arrested

In Late June, authorities on Lampedusa seized a rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch, which had forced its way into port with dozens of rescued migrants on board, and arrested its captain, Carola Rackete.

An Italian judge subsequently ordered her freed, saying she had been acting to save lives, a decision that sparked Salvini’s ire but may have encouraged the Alex crew.

Two other investigations, on charges of helping people smugglers and resisting the authorities, are still under way after Rackete forced her way past Italian customs vessels.

“The irresponsibility of European countries obliged me to do what I did,” Rackete said in a message to the thousands of protesters who demonstrated in Germany on Saturday to support her.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer wrote a letter to Salvini asking him to rethink his policy, sources close to the German government said.

“We cannot be responsible for boats with people rescued from shipwrecks on board spending weeks on the Mediterranean because they can’t find a port,” Seehofer wrote.

Sea-Eye’s ship Alan Kurdi is carrying migrants who were rescued when they encountered difficulties off Libya.

A spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Malta said authorities were monitoring the ship on Sunday, stressing that the vessel had not been granted permission to enter Maltese waters.

Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.

On Tuesday night 53 migrants were killed in an air strike on a detention centre in a Tripoli suburb.

AFP