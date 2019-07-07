Christine Lagarde ‘uniquely qualified’ to head ECB

Aix-en-Provence — European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Benoit Coeure defended on Sunday the nomination of outgoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde to lead the ECB, calling her “uniquely qualified” after critics said she lacked relevant experience.

Lagarde, former French finance minister and IMF director since 2011, was tapped by European leaders last week to replace Mario Draghi at the ECB.

Some commentators have been quick to point out that she is not a trained economist and has no experience in central banking, unlike her predecessor.

“Christine Lagarde is uniquely qualified to lead the ECB at a time when challenges are both internal and external to the euro zone,” Coeure told journalists on the sidelines of an economic conference in southern France. “She knows how the global economy works. She knows how Europe works. And she knows how to talk to financial markets.”