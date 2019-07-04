Vladimir Putin in Rome to meet pope and populist government

Thursday’s meeting comes a day before the pope receives leaders of Ukraine’s Greek Catholic Church. Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine are mostly Russian Orthdodox, while those they fight are Orthodox and Greek Catholic.

Francis first met Putin in 2013, as the Roman Catholic Church sought to improve ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. Only in 2009 did the Vatican and Moscow re-establish full diplomatic ties which were severed during Soviet times.

Relations have improved since the coming to power in the same year of Patriarch Kirill, who headed the Russian Orthodox Church’s diplomatic arm for years. The Russian Orthodox Church has frequently accused the Catholic Church of proselytising in Russia, an Orthodox Christian country of 144-million.

The pope in 2016 held an historic meeting with Kirill in Cuba, the first encounter between the heads of the two largest Christian churches since Christianity split into Western and Eastern branches in the 11th Century, an event known as “The Great Schism.”

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that “for the time being a possible invitation for the pope to visit Russia is not on the agenda”.

The pope and Putin were to discuss matters including “preserving Christian holy sites in Syria”, the Kremlin said. After meeting the pope, Putin will hold talks with prime minister Giuseppe Conte and President Sergio Mattarella.

Putin is being driven around in his six-metre-long armoured limo by a chauffeur who has been practising negotiating his way around the Eternal City’s narrow streets. His talks with Italian leaders should be easier.